Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her ongoing vacation, wearing a fiery leopard print maxi dress that effortlessly slayed. When it comes to serving some of the most exceptionally amazing vacation wear outfits, Disha Patani always knows just how to lead the way, and her latest look was proof enough. We adored her beyond-fiery look. We are sincerely inspired by her oh-so-wild look.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed look at the fiery and fashionable vacation statement served by none other than Disha Patani for a major dose of inspiration?

Disha Patani always manages to set her fans ablaze with her fiery and fabulous looks, and her recent ensemble legit proved the same. She opted to slay effortlessly in a floor-length slip dress that literally looked amazing on the Kanguva actress. It also had a fitted silhouette that managed to hug the diva’s curves at all the right places while accentuating her toned frame.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress definitely made a case for slip dresses with this one, proving they are here to stay, and we’re undoubtedly convinced. The leopard print on the sleek slip dress also elevated the whole look, giving it a rather wild touch. However, it was the risqué plunging neckline with sleek straps that added a sultry and spectacular twist to the whole look. It also managed to elongate her legs, taking the overall appeal to the next level.

Advertisement

Disha also completed her outfit with matching brown flat sandals, giving a well-harmonized touch to her look. This cool and comfy choice is perfect for vacations. With this vacation wear look, the diva showed us how to embrace the wild side with fashionable animal prints, and we’re taking notes right here.

Moreover, the Malang actress also took the minimalistic path to add accessories to elevate her look. The list included a layered gold bracelet with dainty earrings and matching rings on her fingers. These choices effortlessly added some sass to the ensemble without actually stealing focus from the same, allowing the slip dress to shine.

But that’s not all; she also carried a Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Eva bag to add an unexpectedly luxurious twist to her fiery look. With gold hardware and the brand’s name engraved on its iconic canvas, the high-end compact bag is just perfect for every occasion.

Advertisement

Further, talking about her hairstyle, Patani likes to keep it sorted and simple. She left her dark and luscious locks open, cascading freely down her back and shoulders. This effortlessly chic and naturally wavy hairstyle, with a middle parting, was just the perfect choice for the look.

Last but not least, Disha also flaunted her natural beauty with a subtle yet stunningly radiant makeup look. She then added volumizing mascara to her eyelashes with some eyeshadow. Patani also added the perfect pink blush and shimmery highlighter for a pop of color. However, her pink lip oil and her warm smile were the highlights of the whole look.

But what did you think of Disha Patani’s maxi dress look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt switches on boss mode in a fabulous blue pantsuit with a matching strapless corseted top