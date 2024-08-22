Serving a relatable fashion statement and that too, one that caters to the Gen-Z folks out there can be pretty hard, and Disha Patani was able to effortlessly ace this. She stepped out in Mumbai last evening, wearing a vibrant and oversized co-ord set that looked just adorable. This super chic set was literally all things modern, comfortable, and totally Gen-Z. She gave us a masterclass and we loved it.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress' sassy outfit goes beyond the basics, as per usual. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer glance at Disha Patani’s cool look for some Gen-Z-approved fashionable inspiration.

Disha Patani has repeatedly made a case for her ability to keep things modern, simplistic, and just perfect inspiration for the Gen-Z crowd out there, her latest look ended up falling in the same category. The vibrant purple-hued look featured a white long half-sleeved graphic T-shirt, which looked quite sassy, cool, and comfortable. Its high and circular neckline made the piece look quite quirky and cool. The shirt and shorts set helped the diva flaunt her ability to carry androgynous outfits with ease.

The Baaghi 2 actress’ T-shirt had a rather oversized and straight silhouette, which helped the diva keep the Gen-Z vibe going. The vibrant and modern graphic design and print on the pretty purple base was a total work of art. This is precisely what made the ensemble so unique—We love how the shades made her complexion shine and glow. The asymmetrical silhouette of the loose top, crafted by the mavens at Souled Store, also elevated the whole outfit by adding to the Gen-Z allure.

Patani further paired this with matching baggy and high-waisted shorts from the same brand. The upper-thigh length piece had a unique and adorable pink and yellow-colored print on it, which legit glowed against the purple base. The quirky and cute pick also added to the look’s charm. Further, the Yodha actress completed her look with contrasting pastel-hued flat slip-on sandals, from Crocs, giving a rather casual and cool touch to her outfit.

The adorable style of her sandals with the cute animated charms elevated the modern and minimalistic style of the T-shirt, which was also tucked in from the back. Such versatile and unique outfits always slay, mainly because of their androgynous and modern appeal. The whole ensemble looked extremely well-thought-out, and we’re taking notes. We are looking forward to more Gen-Z fashion inspiration from the diva.

Disha also kept things minimalistic when it came to the simple accessory choices. She opted for layered sleek bracelets with a matching ring on her fingers to elevate the fit. She also added a luxurious twist to the look with a contrasting white-based high-end bag with a sporty strap. These choices visibly and subtly added to the look while also ensuring that the spotlight remained focused on the chic fit.

Disha also chose to leave her dark locks up open and styled them into a naturally wavy look with a middle parting. Lastly, she also flaunted her natural beauty with a bold and wise no-makeup look, with just a touch of blush and some lip gloss. Her pretty smile was the highlight of the cool look, and we are totally in love with her styling game.

So, what did you think of Disha Patani’s cool and comfortable outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

