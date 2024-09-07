Alia Bhatt has always been one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. Keeping up with this reputation, she made quite an appearance at a TV show to promote her upcoming movie, Jigra, last night, wearing the most spectacular blue pantsuit while serving modern boss babe vibes. The diva’s sense of style and versatility always leaves us impressed—Whether it’s an embellished drape, a fiery mini dress, or a sassy pantsuit, she knows how to carry every look.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we just dive right in and have a detailed glance at her latest fashion statement, styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, for a sizzling bowl of Alia Bhatt-approved fashion inspiration?

Alia Bhatt has always gone out of her way to rock all of her formal looks, and her recent femme and fabulous dark blue-hued formal look visibly proved the same. Her look featured a stylish corset-like top with a strapless style and an alluring as well as deep neckline that literally looked hotter than ever. Even the fitted silhouette of the top helped the Heart of Stone actress flaunt her enviable curves. This chic top, from the shelves of URA, also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 29,300.

This classy top was further layered with a matching full-sleeved blazer with a collared neckline, crisp lapels, and formal as well as simply sophisticated shoulder pads. The full-sleeved blazer had a slightly oversized silhouette, giving an androgynous touch to the Darlings actress’ look. The blazer had an alluring V-shaped neckline giving her formal outfit a fiery twist. It also had convenient pockets on both sides, making the piece a hit. She left the blazer, from the same luxurious brand, open to display the top underneath. It also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 47,200.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress further paired these with matching floor-length and high-waisted pants with a slightly oversized fitting and a wide-legged style. The comfortable pants were also flared at the hemline, giving her outfit that extra oomph factor. It’s quite safe to say that Alia Bhatt merged the formal corporate core aesthetic with the fiery mob wife aesthetic, we’re sincerely impressed by her unique style. These classy pants, also from the same brand, came with another unexpectedly hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 30,800, and we love it.

Moreover, Alia completed her formal outfit with black chunky heels that gave her outfit a sassy twist with a well-thought-out appeal, overall. She further accessorized her look with statement bold silver metallic earrings and matching rings that added a touch of sophistication to her look. These choices elevated her outfit without stealing focus from it. Even her manicured nails were on point.

Further, Bhatt went with a classic hairstyle with natural waves that allowed her hair to cascade freely down her back and shoulders while framing her gorgeous face and adding a hint of glamour to the formal And fierce ensemble. The effortlessly manageable hairstyle, with the side parting, was just the perfect choice for this look.

For this makeup look, Alia went with a radiant base. She also added a pop of color with subtly blushed cheeks, a touch of shimmery highlighter, and the perfect pink lips. This look gave center stage to her eyes with expertly filled and shaped eyebrows, volumizing mascara, and matching pink eyeshadow, adding a femme and fierce touch to makeup. It also helped her flaunt her warm smile, natural beauty, and inner glow.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s formal blue pantsuit look? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

