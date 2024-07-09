Disha Patani opts for a red corset top and skirt for brunch with best friend Krishna Shroff

Disha Patani’s flawless fashion sense perfectly blends comfort and sizzling looks. Every time she steps out for a casual outing, the temperature soars higher, and why not? Disha’s noteworthy looks, especially while flying or gathering with loved ones, have cemented her stature as a beauty maven.

A look at the actress’s wardrobe choices proves her sartorial prowess is high on bookmark-worthy looks. Among her fashion favorites are long skirts and stunning tops, which she adorns with remarkable grace and elegance. Don’t believe us? Her recent Instagram entry is a testament to our claim.

On the weekend, July 7, Disha Patani stepped out for a brunch date with Krishna Shroff. What caught our attention was the Kalki 2898 AD actress’s effortless style to pull off a basic ensemble.

On the other hand, Krishna looked uber cool in a stylish crop shirt and jeans. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s decode their outfit without any further delay.

Disha Patani sports chic and casual style

The Baaghi 2 actress sported a red fitted top and teamed it up with a crystal white maxi skirt. The deep square neckline, corset detailing, thin straps, and ruched elements make it an apt choice for a romantic date night. Not to mention how the top highlighted her perfectly toned body, flaunting her enviable curves from every angle.

Channelizing her inner fashionista, she exuded pretty girl vibes in a long skirt, perfect for bright summer days. The easy, breezy skirt came with an elasticated waist, flared silhouette, and layered hemline, adding a feminine touch.

Advertisement

Disha Patani’s minimal accessorizing game

To style her outfit, Disha chose to skip heavy jewelry and wore a dainty silver neckpiece with matching sleek bangle. Do not miss her camel-toned bag and flats in similar hues.

Radiating her natural charm, she ditched heavy makeup and wore minimal makeup. With a penchant for clean girl aesthetics, she decked up in a hint of pink glossy lip shade and a little tint. She kept her heavy tresses open, framing her face perfectly, and we couldn’t stop gushing over her.

Decoding Krishna Shroff’s style, she kept it classy and chic in a not-so-casual look. Her shirt came with a cropped hem, relaxed silhouette, and collared neckline, whereas for her bottoms, she picked bell-bottom jeans with a low waistline.

Opting for a comfortable approach, Krishna elevated her outfit with white sneakers and statement sunglasses. She also allowed her dark, voluminous tresses to cascade down her back, making for a noteworthy appearance.

Advertisement

With her recent paparazzi appearance, Disha Patani has mastered the art of effortlessly combining feminine style with a little bit of sass. On the other hand, Krishna perfectly incorporated elements of a cool and casual fashion statement.

ALSO READ: Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant shines bright in stunning Anamika Khanna outfits, but it's her dupatta made from jasmine buds that truly steals the show