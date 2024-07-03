Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Jackie Shroff reaches airport to receive daughter Krishna Shroff as she returns from Romania; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 contestants are back in the city after shooting for the stunt-based reality show. After much wait, the 14th season of Rohit Shetty's show will soon premiere on screens as the shooting for the show has wrapped up. Contestants like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, and more were spotted at the airport. Along with them, Krishna Shroff was also clicked by the paparazzi at the airport.

Jackie Shroff receives Krishna Shroff:

On June 3, Krishna Shroff returned to the city along with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 co-contestants. At the airport, Krishna received a warm welcome from her father Jackie Shroff. Mr Shroff was seen holding his beloved daughter's hand as they walked towards their car. Along with Krishna, we also see Niyati Fatnani and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia posing with Jackie Shroff for the snaps.

Watch their video here-

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Along with host Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi's 14 celeb contestants embarked on an adventurous journey to Romania on May 21. After almost 43 days, the contestants are now back from the foreign country and were clicked at the airport as they returned.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi are Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz and Sumona Chakravarti.

The makers of the show have released back-to-back promos on their official social media handle which shows audiences a glimpse of the upcoming season. From dangerous aerial stunts and water stunts to spine-chilling creepy and crawlies stunts, the new season promises audiences to take on an adventurous ride like never before.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors TV and will be available to watch any time on the channel's digital platform Jio Cinema. The premiere date of the stunt-based reality show is still awaited.

