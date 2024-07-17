6 stunning celeb lehengas ft Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and more from Anant-Radhika's wedding to elevate your style as a guest

The wedding season has begun, and so has the hunt for the perfect ensemble. Whether it’s a monsoon event or fall festivity, our curation of breathtaking lehengas donned by Bollywood trendsetters at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding will give you ample inspiration to razzle and dazzle in trendsetting ethnic fashion. From Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, seek inspiration from Bollywood divas to accentuate your style with lehengas, this wedding season.

We are dropping names of the 6 most dynamic style icons from B-town, who are known for their fashion prowess when it comes to dressing up for a wedding. From lehengas fit for bridal trousseau, to the chicest picks for bridesmaids and guests, discover the hottest styles in wedding fashion, especially curated for you.

Alia Bhatt’s show-stopping black and gold lehenga set

The Heart of Stone star donned a black and gold custom-made lehenga by Faraz Manan for Ambani’s sangeet gala. The sultry look consisted of a strappy sleeve sweetheart neck blouse that had a cropped length and a high-waisted straight-cut skirt.

Both the blouse and the lehenga showcased exquisite gold sequin embroidery that formed gilded patterns. Her set was completed with a sheer black dupatta.

Alia kept a minimalist approach when it came to accessories and glam. She chose a pair of blinged-out silver chandelier earrings and a diamond ring. Her makeup was flawlessly dewy and radiant, while kohl-lined eyes and glossy muted pink lips gave her subtle drama. Her side-swept short wavy hair framed her face perfectly, letting the exquisite jewels and outfit steal the spotlight.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s yellow fishtail lehenga with halter-neck blouse

Ananya wore a bespoke mustard yellow lehenga set by Arpita Mehta embellished with delicate floral motifs and tone-on-tone accents. The vibrant set comes with a fishtail skirt and halter-neck blouse featuring hand-embroidered mirrorwork, cutdana, and intricate threadwork details. A sleek dupatta with tassels completed the set.

The Dream Girl 2 starlet accessorized her attire with an emerald and polki choker necklace, maang tikka, and jhumkas. She sported a textured, messy bun, complemented with a soft, dreamy glam that was finished with glossy nude lips and peachy blush.

Janhvi Kapoor’s ivory crystal-encrusted skirt with a draped wing corset

Inspired by Tarun Tahilliana’s bridal couture 2024 collection and Art nouveau movement, Janhvi’s custom-created ensemble is for those who want to embrace contemporary fashion that champions traditional craftsmanship.

The leading lady of Ulajh is a stunner in an ivory hand-embroidered floor-sweeping structured skirt that features crystals, pearls, and sequins. It is paired with a crystal-embellished sculpted corset with a sweetheart neck peeking through and sheer draped wings.

Advertisement

Janhvi let her ethereal ensemble take center stage, highlighting the sparkles even more by accessorizing with diamond earrings and a matching ring. Her open tresses were pushed back to look effortlessly polished; glittering eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and glazed peachy-nude pout finished her makeup.

Suhana Khan’s pastel lehenga set with whimsical florals and flamingos

The Archies actress chose a floral Rahul Mishra lehenga crafted in enchanting pastel shades of icy blue and blush. Suhana’s set comes with a cropped off-the-shoulder blouse embroidered with little blooms, while the full-skirted lehenga features tropical motifs of flamingos and fauna. A dusky pastel pink dupatta with floral details completes her set.

Suhana accessorized her attire with a green and pink stone Kundan choker necklace with matching statement earrings. She sported a half-up half-down updo that was adorned with tiny white flowers. For her glam, she opted for muted pink hues that gave her glam a fantastical flourish.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning black lehenga set with heritage embroidery

The Aranmanai 4 actress wore an opulent and bespoke black lehenga set by Torani that stood out against her porcelain skin in the most mesmerizing way. The set featured an impeccably fitted sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and a trumpet silhouette skirt with tassels, both intricately embroidered with gold heritage motifs.

A matching dupatta completed her alluring look. Tamannaah’s custom lehenga is inspired by the dark blue Bhadra Nalika Lehenga Set, available on the brand’s website for Rs. 3,85,500.

Tamannaah accessorized her attire with traditional jewelry from Sri Paramani Jewels which included jhumkas and a circular maang tikka. She wore her hair in a long braid which was adorned with red roses. The star of Baahubali sported intense kohl-lined eyes, luscious natural nude lips topped with a sheer glitter gloss, and a sparkly micro-bindi.

Khushi Kapoor’s luxe ivory lehenga with draped and belted blouse

Like her big sister, Khushi chose a resplendent lehenga set by Tarun Tahilliani, taken from the designer’s upcoming bridal couture collection. Crafted in resham and zari lace, the lehenga set had a somber color palette of ivory, and beige, broken by pale pink and blue floral embroidery, meticulously embellished with beads, crystals, pearls, and sequins.

Advertisement

The twirl-worthy skirt, paired with a stylized draped blouse features fingerless glove sleeves and an attached belt with a jeweled brooch embossed with the brand’s logo.

The Gen Z heartthrob complemented her princess-like lehenga with a diamond choker necklace, along with a matching pair of danglers and a ring. She had her hair in an elegant updo, finished with face-framing bangs. Fluttery lashes, subtle eye makeup, and supple pink lips completed her glam.

So, this upcoming wedding season, embrace these fashion-forward celebrity lehengas styles to create unforgettable festive ensembles. After all, it’s not just a celebration of love but also an opportunity to indulge in the art of dressing beautifully.

Which Bollywood fashion icon’s lehenga would you like in your closet? Comment to your share favorite looks with us.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani elevates the mixing and matching trend with two different earrings