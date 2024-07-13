Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: New bride looks oh-so-beautiful as she dons red lehenga for her Vidaai; see PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a sight to behold. The crème-de-la-crème of the entertainment industry was in attendance to see the grand union of the lovebirds. For her traditional wedding, the bride went with an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla red and white outfit and paired it up with her family jewels.

Her Vidaai look is also out and the bride looks like a dream in that red Manish Malhotra ensemble. Check it out!

Radhika Merchant looks like royalty in Vidaai look

The world saw the lovely union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12. The couple got into matrimony as per traditional ceremonies and danced their hearts out in the presence of their near and dear ones.

While she arrived in a magnificent red and white ensemble representing her Gujarati roots for her main wedding ceremonies, the bride went with a multi-paneled Banarasi brocade lehenga in sunset hues for her Vidaai. Minutes ago, celebrity stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor dropped unseen glimpses of her second look and we are in awe.

Sharing details about Radhika’s outfit, Kapoor stated that it’s a tribute to “India’s timeless elegance”, designed by Manish Malhotra. Merchant paired her lehenga with an exquisite blouse that features “real gold karchobi work.”

Advertisement

The embroidery on it is inspired by the "traditional abho and the rich textile heritage of Kutch" of the late 19th century. Along with a Banarasi woven dupatta, Radhika also added a lattice design veil that complements her attire beautifully.

Check it out:

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple can't stop dancing after tying the knot in presence of friends, family; see inside video