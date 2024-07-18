Sonam Kapoor says she never wanted to create an image of global fashion icon; 'It was just me being myself'

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Over the course of her 17-year career, she has portrayed many unforgettable characters and has solidified her reputation as a fashion icon on a global scale.

Talking about the same, Sonam says that she never intended to be a fashionista and create a certain image.

Sonam Kapoor on her passion for fashion

Popularly known as Bollywood's fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor says she didn't have any strategy to build an image of a fashionista. She just followed her passion for fashion by borrowing clothes from designers in India and the West and everything good followed it.

Sonam reveals that she just wanted to wear what she liked from the designers she knew about. "It was just me being myself, influenced by the education I got from my mom and my passion for fashion," she said while adding that she considered Indian and international fashion designers as stars because she grew up admiring them because of her mom. The actress adds that she never tried to project an image and it was about her genuine love for fashion always.

Sonam Kapoor on why borrowing clothes made more sense to her

Sonam shares that she realized people didn't often borrow clothes, so she started borrowing them. The actress says that even though she bought a lot, it didn't make sense to buy everything all the time. Borrowing was more practical according to her. "This practice was common internationally but not in India, so I just did what felt right at the time. I was a 20-year-old girl, just following my passion for fashion without any strategic intent,” she states.

Talking about how it feels to be one of the global fashion icons, she says, it's a privilege to represent the richness and diversity of Indian culture, whether through art, cinema, or fashion. "To represent India to the world is something I am very proud of," she said while mentioning that whether it's through museums, red carpets, or any platform, she takes every opportunity to showcase the beauty and richness of Indian culture.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the Jio Cinema's film Blind, which was released in July 2023. She will be next seen in a project adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle of Bittora. The movie is being produced by Anil Kapoor Films Company.

