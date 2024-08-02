From colorful crochet to monochrome stripes, 5 times Alia Bhatt showed us how to rock cardigans this winter season

Alia Bhatt isn’t just one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, she’s also a fashion icon we all look up to. Her style choices are always on point, and one thing she's often spotted in is cute and cozy cardigans. If you are wondering how to rock this winter staple, let’s take a page from Alia’s style book and explore how to style cardigans this season.

Playful patterns and colors

Alia Bhatt, always ahead in her fashion game, turned heads with a vibrant and playful crochet cardigan from the designer label Alice+ Olivia. The eye-catching piece was adorned with heart motifs which added a lively touch to her outfit. She wore it over a white tank top and she teamed it with a classic pair of jeans. Alia’s outfit is a great example of how to mix & match laid-back pieces for both a comfortable and stylish look.

Floral fun cardigan

During the promotions of Darlings, Alia wowed all in her elegant floral co-ord set from the shelves of Oscar De La Renta. Her outfit featured a cardigan with full sleeves and a button-down front, paired with a matching mini skirt. Her skirt and cardigan set featured multi-colored floral patterns in shades of green and pink against the soft blue base. This combination gave the outfit a fresh look. she accessorized with golden stacked bracelets and opted for understated yet effective make-up.

Advertisement

Multicolored striped cardigan

Alia Bhatt shared a sun-kissed look in a striped multi-colored cardigan from Zara. Her cardigan featured stripes in blue, red, yellow, and green hues. The stripes added a burst of colors to her outfit. The colorful palette of the cardigan contrasted beautifully with her simple white top and denim jeans, creating a balanced look. To finish her look, Alia accessorized with a pair of earrings and her make-up was fresh and radiant with a pink lip and contoured cheeks.

A luxe Chanel cardigan

During the promotion of her film Darling, Alia made a statement with a black cardigan from the brand Chanel. Her cardigan featured an array of colors along with the iconic Chanel logo in various hues. Her cardigan had drop shoulders and a button-down front which was combined with luxury. She balanced her look with denim jeans and for her accessories, she kept it simple with hoop earrings and subtly glam make-up.

Advertisement

Black & white striped cardigan

Alia Bhatt turned heads with a chic black and white striped cardigan. Her cardigan featured black and white knit stripes. The black and white stripes of the cardigan proved it to be both chic and classic. She kept her accessories minimal and let her cardigan be the focal point.

Cardigans are not just an extra layer of clothing worn by Alia Bhatt but a statement piece of her wardrobe. By taking inspiration from her style, you can incorporate cardigans into your winter wardrobe in a way that’s both stylish and cozy. Hence, ladies, let’s look forward to cardigan style this season and for inspiration, we have our own stylist Alia Bhatt to take inspiration from.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look ft red Anarkali suit can be a refreshing and comfortable pick for your next travel plans