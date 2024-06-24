5 times Katrina Kaif flaunted her love for cardigans, inspiring us to bundle up in style during winters

It’s time to get inspired by Katrina Kaif’s cute assortment of cardigans. A cute cardigan is all you need to transform your overall look while keeping yourself warm in a cold season. If you observe closely, the actress's winter wardrobe follows a simple formula – keep it chic and comfortable.

You’ll likely find an envy-inducing roster of the particular clothing item in her wardrobe as she often takes the ‘less is more’ approach when dressing up. Known for her understated elegant styling choices, the Phonebooth actress’ winter wardrobe collection has been dominated by a variety of cardigans for fuss-free looks.

So, are you looking for inspiration for your own cardigan collection? We looked through the archives to pull out the cutest cardigans worn by Katrina Kaif, and you may not want to miss them.

Katrina Kaif’s floral cardigan is sure to brighten up your wardrobe

For one of her trips to the mountains, Katrina wore an off-white knit sweater. The number stood out for its captivating red and yellow-hued floral patterns, ribbed design on the trims, front button closures, V-shaped neckline, and a relaxed fit silhouette.

Crafted with a unique blend of comfort and elegance, the cardigan is perfect for enjoying a cup of hot chocolate with a favorite book in the winter season.

For further styling, she teamed it up with light blue denim jeans and let her wavy tresses fall freely, blush pink lips, and minimal makeup.

Katrina Kaif’s experiment with fashion for a stunning cardigan look

We all came to know Katrina’s knack for experimenting with fashion when she decked herself in a unique safety-pin embellished outfit. However, just like always, she did not compromise on her comfort. The Partner actress’ tie-dye patterned ribbed sweater in different shades of blue needs to be bookmarked right away. A perfect fit for autumn, the cardigan’s highlight was the front safety pins, which could be seen as a great take on the style statement.

She completed her OOTD with dark blue denim jeans. Lastly, center-part wavy open hair, subtle nude eyes, a dash of nude lip shade, and blushed skin sealed the deal for her.

Katrina Kaif’s white cardigan is your go-to-autumn staple

There’s an infectious energy that seems to be ever-present around Katrina Kaif, even in her pictures. The serving of style that accompanies each of her posts is noteworthy. Till now, it is clear that she likes to stay comfortable and knows how to put together off-duty looks.

In another post, she flaunted her no-makeup look in a white zip-up sweater over a beige top. The oversized silhouette, zipper closure, and knitted design all over contributed to her chic look. Her open tresses, pink lips, and subtle nude makeup gave the finishing touch.

As the weather will soon transition from summer to monsoon, it’s time to swap your basic winter outfits for fun and vibrant, cute cardigans like Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif’s casual OOTD looks cemented her love for neutral shades

A zip-up cable knit sweater is a winter wardrobe staple we all must have. And Katrina Kaif taught us how to effortlessly don this cute style for casual outings. In a picture that took the Internet by storm, the actress wore a comfy cable knit sweater with a pair of denim shorts.

What made her outfit seem more luxe than it actually was the neutral shade of the cardigan. The loose silhouette added a funky touch. Further, her radiant smile took her look a notch higher.

The easiest-to-style sweater does not need more than a classic pair of blue jeans to style in the most basic way.

Katrina Kaif serves off-duty look in a multicolored crochet cardigan

In 2022, crochet became a big hit among the fashionistas. The Raajneeti actress also embraced the trend that year and slipped into a crocheted, ribbed design sweater. The cutest pick came in shades of lemon yellow, brown, and pink. It boasted a collared neckline with a slit and got its element of sophistication and comfort with its full-length sleeves.



Complementing the same, she wore gray pants and styled in her signature open tresses, subtle eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, and a glowing base. Her easy and effortless approach to styling a crochet cardigan, giving it a new spin, grabbed all our attention.

