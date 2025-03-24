Janhvi Kapoor’s 5 bedazzling golden outfits are every brown girl’s dreams

There’s no other color that screams regality and luxury quite like gold. Golden ensembles and jewelry are intricately woven into the fabric of Indian culture, and something about this hue divinely accentuates brown girls' beauty. Janhvi Kapoor is definitely a gold lover, as she often (quite frequently) serves awe-inspiring looks in golden flairs.

Whether a full-blown gala gown or a rich-Asian wedding, Janhvi’s ensembles often comprise gold as the outfit theme. So, let’s explore her top 5 gilded outfits that made ground-breaking statements.

1. Gilded Goddess Gown

Gaurav Gupta knew his custom gown for Janhvi would turn out divine, so he aptly named it the Gilded Goddess Gown. The body-hugging silhouette of this gown, made of serpent-inspired fabric, fit Janhvi like a glove. The gilded dress featured a scooped neckline with pointy edges and highlighted swan accents.

2. Space Wave

Gracefully inspired by the mystic cosmos, The Devara actress's space wave lehenga by the designer Rimzim Dadu exuded mysterious goddess vibes. The two-piece set featured a tube-top-like blouse with scalloped trim reminiscent of ocean waves. Similarly, her skirt served mermaid-core aesthetics, featuring intricate diamond waves. With a beguiling shimmer, this dress was a genius masterpiece.

3. Falguni and Shane Peacock

Janhvi Kapoor embodied golden grandeur in this awe-inspiring lehenga set from Falguni Shane Peacock. The far-from-subtle couture dripped luxury and featured meticulous details throughout. This lehenga was made with real gold temple jewelry, serving drama with regality. Inspired by the mermaid silhouette, the gold-studded lehenga gracefully accentuated Janhvi’s curves.

4. Nadiyon Paar glam

That one flair in which Janhvi captured hearts with her dance number. The Roohi actress flaunted a contemporary golden two-piece dress by the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra. The gilded dress included a one-sleeve top with intricate sequin detailing on the bodice. The slit skirt in beige with golden accents perfectly complemented the asymmetrical blouse, adding a sultry touch to the attire.

5. Ethnic flair

Janhvi Kapoor and sarees are a match made in heaven; add gold, and the girl is ready to slay. Her golden saree ensemble was a perfect blend of ethnicity and glamor. The diva’s saree featured intricate zari work, gorgeously complementing the six-yard elegance. The magenta trim added a quirky pop to it. Janhvi’s blouse for this drape was masterfully crafted with intricate sequins featuring a subtle touch of magenta. The Mili actress’s golden saree had an absolute festive flair.

There is no surprise that Janhvi Kapoor is on her way to serving more golden-girly looks. The only question is—how will she outshine her previous masterpieces? Stay tuned to know.