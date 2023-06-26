From Sara Ali Khan to Kiara Advani; 8 Bollywood divas celebrate the year of ‘Barbie’ in pink

Hot pink has overtaken the fashion world, with the Barbiecore trend and Valentino's 'PP pink' collection leading the way. Bollywood divas have fully embraced the viral aesthetic as anticipation builds for the upcoming Barbie film. From all-pink ensembles to coordinated accessories and bedazzled heels, they embody the essence of 'Barbie energy.' Barbie's iconic status and the film's buzz have made pink the color du jour. Get ready to dive into the world of Bollywood's leading ladies who have celebrated the year of Barbie in stunning shades of pink, radiating style and charm in every appearance.

As the curtains draw on the year of Barbie in Hollywood with the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer slowly making its way to the halls, it's evident that the pink fashion trend has taken center stage in Bollywood too. From the sizzling hot pink dresses donned by Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani to Kareena Kapoor Khan's mesmerizing baby pink saree, these Bollywood divas have embraced the vibrant hue with style and panache.

8 actresses who left us singing I’m a Barbie Girl with the power of their looks

Sara Ali Khan radiated undeniable pink perfection in her stunning striped dress. Her one-shoulder Jacquemus creation was a showstopper, with neck detailing and a daring thigh-high slit. Paired with trendy grey double-strap heels and flawless white nails, she effortlessly nailed the Barbie factor. Sara's makeup game was on point with sultry black smokey eyes, matte skin accentuated by a subtle blush, and glossy lips that added a touch of glam. Her half-bun hairstyle with a playful cascade of loose strands perfectly captured her charm.

Janhvi Kapoor had our hearts skipping a beat as she struck a glamorous pose, perched on a glossy floor. She was an absolute vision in a shimmering pink sequin mini dress that hugged her silhouette. The halter neck design added an elegant touch to her ensemble, while her choice of small-studded earrings provided a subtle yet dazzling accent. Janhvi's pointed sparkly stilettos elevated her look to a whole new level. With golden eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick, she exuded an enchanting charm. Her luscious curly hair cascading freely added a touch of effortless beauty to her overall appearance. Janhvi Kapoor left us spellbound in this captivating pink ensemble.

Kiara Advani sizzled as she took our hearts by storm in her sensational fuchsia pink backless jumpsuit, shimmering with glamour. Crafted by Manish Malhotra, this attention-grabbing ensemble hugged her curves, leaving onlookers in awe. With its plunging neckline, strappy back, and mesmerizing sequins, Kiara owned the spotlight. And she didn't stop there—her calf-length silver boots added an extra touch of rebellious style. Her wavy locks cascaded freely, while her smoky eyes and glossy makeup elevated her allure to new heights. Radiating like a sparkling diamond, Kiara understood the power of understated elegance, adorning a single shiny stud as her sole accessory. Kiara Advani proved herself as the epitome of fierce and fabulous fashion.

Kareena Kapoor stole the spotlight in a baby pink sequin saree, adorned with silver embellishments. Her wide-strap sleeveless blouse showcased a deep scoop neckline and silver jewels. Completing the look were diamond danglers and a matching makeup palette with coral lips, blushed cheeks, and highlighted features. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the saree featured hand-embroidered pearl and ivory sequins.

If there’s one wardrobe staple that can easily add sophistication to your capsule closet, it’s got to be a well-tailored blazer. The Phone Bhoot actress recently proved that in a blazer. She posted pictures of herself on Instagram wherein she was seen wearing a roomy notch lapel blazer in a bright pink shade. The actor rolled up her sleeves for the shot, revealing the jacket’s contrasting black lining. She went for a classy shot with no accessories, letting her ensemble take the crown. The actress also chose to go with subtle, minimal makeup to let her natural beauty shine through. It’s hard not to fall for her smiley barbie-side, isn’t it?

Ananya Pandey stepped into her Barbie avatar, setting the stage on fire with a show-stopping pink bodycon dress. The one-shoulder ensemble hugged her curves. As she owned the spotlight, her sheeny makeup became the show's star, featuring mesmerizing lipstick, captivating eyeliner, dazzling eyeshadow, and luscious mascara that combined to create a look that was nothing short of stunning. With her sleek bun hairdo, Ananya commanded attention from every angle. The dress itself was a masterpiece, boasting a single long sleeve, an elongated tie-up detail on the neck, a ruched bodice, and a sneakily seductive side cut-out detail. The collaboration between H&M and Mugler resulted in a fashion storm that left us in awe of Ananya's impeccable style.

Kriti Sanon set the fashion scene ablaze as she sizzled in a scorching hot pink dress that left everyone in awe. The one-shoulder, body-hugging wonder was adorned with cascading ruffles that danced along the length of the outfit, turning heads at every step. She paired the ensemble with powder pink pumps and shimmering silver hoops, striking the perfect balance between glamour and chic. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Completing her mesmerizing appearance was her subtle bronzed makeup, which added a touch of warmth to her flawless complexion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set hearts racing at a glamorous event in a mesmerizing hot pink monochrome pantsuit by Valentino. The bold ensemble perfectly reflected Aishwarya's timeless style. Paired with stunning platform pink stilettos from Valentino Garavanni, she stole the spotlight effortlessly. With minimalistic makeup and accessories, the focus remained on the captivating suit. Notably, the Valentino blazer she wore has a hefty price tag of Rs 4 lakhs, emphasizing the luxury of her choice. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again showcased her unparalleled fashion sense, leaving everyone in awe at the event.

The influence of the Barbie aesthetic has not only captivated the fashion industry but also sparked excitement among fans, eagerly anticipating the release of the Barbie film. With each celebrity adding their unique flair to the trend, pink has proven to be more than just a color—it's a symbol of confidence and glamour. Barbie's status as a timeless style icon remains unshaken, leaving a lasting impression on Bollywood and inspiring fashionistas worldwide. So, are you hopping on the Barbiecore train? Comment below to share your views with us.

