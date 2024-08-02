5 swoon-worthy outfits of Ibrahim Ali Khan that prove good looks definitely run in his genes

If one star kid who has been slaying the fashion scene lately, it’s Ibrahim Ali Khan. Soon to make his big Bollywood debut under the Dharma banner, this Gen-Z heartthrob is not just another handsome hunk; he's also got a wardrobe of a sartorial genius. From formal suits to traditional kurtas, Ibrahim can switch it up effortlessly

With his sauve appearances at the Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding celebrations, this has never been more evident. So, let’s dive into the top 5 looks of the Pataudi Prince as he wins you over with his smoldering style.

Ibrahim’s luxe bottle green velvet tux for Anant-Radhika’s Euro cruise party

Ibrahim chose a bottle green tux by Gaurav Gupta for the pre-wedding cruise party of Anant and Radhika Ambani. His three-piece suit comes with a white suiting shirt with pintuck detail and black buttons, along with velvet trousers and a satin peak lapel tuxedo in deep green. Ibrahim completed his ensemble with a luxury wristwatch and black patent leather formal shoes.

With his dark hair falling over his face to soften his sharp features and a couple of buttons of his white shirt left open, Ibrahim gave his polished look a touch of nonchalance. His velvet suit is also a great option for men who want to infuse a bit of color into their suit collection yet still keep it very classic.

Ibrahim’s festive-ready achkan is the best of heritage and contemporary sensibility

For Ambani’s wedding celebration, Ibrahim posed with his sister Sara Ali Khan wearing an off-white achkan by Raghavendra Rathore, a fashion designer who comes from the Jodhpur royal family. Ibrahim’s tailored ethnic attire is meticulously handcrafted yet has a minimalist appeal thanks to its tonal embroidery, making it a festive staple.

The upcoming star paired the regal achkan with off-white pants and a crisp kurta underneath. Red buttons and a pocket square, as well as black shoes, offset the monochromatic palette of this traditional ensemble.

Ibrahim’s royal blue wedding style is a treat for traditionalists

Picking another Jodhpuri achkan by Raghavendra Rathore, Ibrahim proved that he is all about understated regality. This one comes in a stunning shade of indigo blue with square buttons that are detailed with emerald green stones. He wore a pair of off-white pants and brown leather shoes, white a bright yellow pocket square peeked from his front pocket.

For this look, Ibrahim pushed back his hair and even sported subtle kohl-lined eyes. A luxe metallic wristwatch completed his ensemble. This wedding style is restrained and timeless but still uses pops of colors to keep it interesting.

Ibrahim’s pristine ivory monochrome suit is dynamic and graceful

Ibrahim donned a bespoke ivory tuxedo by Amit Aggarwal for Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. The three-piece wonder accentuated his physique with intricate cording details, inspired by contemporary architectural wonder that blends movement and form.

The textured white satin tuxedo and shirt were paired with matching white pants. To break the monotony, Ibrahim opted for brown formal shoes by Louboutin and a silver wristwatch with a dark blue dial. With this fashion-forward look, Ibrahim makes a statement that is daring yet poised. This all-white tuxedo is also an excellent choice for groom-to-be who prefer modern and minimalistic outfits.

Ibrahim’s white and gold festive kurta showcases Indian craftsmanship in all its glory

To celebrate Dhanteras with his family, Ibrahim matched with his mother and sister in a white silk kurta, embellished with the age-old technique of gota patti and designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Gilded fringes adorned the collar and front of his kurta which was paired with plain white pants.

Ibrahim kept his hair slightly touseled which enhanced his dashing looks. Keeping the sleeves of his kurta rolled up lent an air of casual charm to his festive attire. For men who seek to raise the style quotient of their ethnic wardrobe, Ibrahim’s gota patti white kurta is a must-have.

These 5 festive and formal styles of Ibrahim Ali Khan make it clear that he is a fashion icon in the making. As he builds his legacy in Bollywood, we are excited to see many more trendsetting looks from him. And next time you need some menswear inspo, you know who to turn to.

Do you prefer Ibrahim in sleek formals or regal traditional? Share your pick in the comments right away.

