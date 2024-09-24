Hania Aamir channels her inner Emily Cooper with her new look; fans say, ‘Gotta be Emily in Paris season 5’

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir enjoys immense popularity in India. Be it her dramas, travel tales or style, the beautiful actress often grabs the limelight. She has once again left her fans in awe with her latest Instagram post, where she is seen sporting a chic new cropped hairstyle. This time, her fans and friends compared her to the ever-stylish Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris.

A few days back, Hania Aamir uploaded a picture where she is seen sporting cropped hair, a white halterneck dress, and a beautiful smile. The actress has been sporting short hair for some time, but this new style made her fans go wild. Uploaded with the caption “moving to Paris,” the post sent her 7.5 million followers into a frenzy of speculation and admiration.

Check out Hania Aamir's look below:

Hania's new look has sparked a wave of comparisons to British actress Lily Collins, the star of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. Most of her fans wondered if she is up for a Parisian adventure. They flooded the comments section, with many pointing out the resemblance between her new hairstyle and that of Collins’ iconic character, Emily Cooper. “OMGG! Seriously?” one fan exclaimed, while another simply commented, “Bonjouuurrr.”. Another follower jokingly hinted at a possible connection to the series, writing, “Gotta be Emily in Paris season 5.”

Hania's caption left many of her followers puzzled, with some wondering whether the actress was hinting at an international project or simply teasing her fans. Her following posts have cleared that she is not Paris bound, rather she is currently enjoying her time in London.

Known for her versatile roles in Pakistani dramas and films, Hania Aamir continues to keep her fans intrigued both with her acting choices and personal style. Some of her popular serials that are enjoyed by the Indian audience include Mere Humsafar, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Dil Ruba, etc.

