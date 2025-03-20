Sharvari flaunts Rs 14.5K budget-friendly arm candy with her workout outfit

Sharvari always manages to turn heads with her effortless fashion. Always blending minimal with style, the Munjya beauty ends up flaunting trendy looks. Recently, snapped before a workout session, the actress was seen in an all-black athleisure fit. With a budget-friendly arm candy, this is how she styled the look.

The Maharaj actor curated her look in a monochrome color palette and looked pretty. All set for a workout sesh, she wore a checkered sports top. The cropped top flaunted a deep-round black and grey neck style. She added a lightweight layer to keep herself protected in the hot weather.

The Marathi Mulgi added a black colored jacket to her look. Leaving it unzipped, she pulled the sleeves back for a stylish look. Flaunting her love for Gen-Z fashion, the Taras sensation chose a cropped length for the overall. The black-on-black layering is proof that you can never go wrong with the classic color.

Turning it into a complete monochrome look, Sharvari matched the top with a pair of black leggings. Sitting just above her ankles, the pants surely showed off the actor’s love for exercise. With a hair tie on her wrist and a bag in hand, she stepped out of her car in style. You can also repurpose this look for an early morning jog or a healthy breakfast session with your friends.

Smiling at the paps, the diva flaunted a budget-friendly arm candy as one of her accessories. Pulling out a black duffle bag from her collection, she added a trendy touch to her look. Designed by Nappa Dori, the bag came with a price tag of Rs.14,500. Adding another modish touch to her ensemble, she beat the heat in style with black-tinted sunglasses.

Ditching all other accessories, the Vedaa actor carried her phone in hand. Keeping it comfy, she opted for a pair of white slip-ons to complete her look. If you are not a fan of sliders, you can always go for the classic choice of flip-flops. As for her makeup, she chose to go minimal and flaunted a hydrated base and added finishing touches with some lip balm.

What do you think of Sharvari’s latest look?