Throwback to when Isha Ambani attracted everyone’s attention with her Rs 24 Lakh worth Chanel doll bag at Met Gala

The Met Gala is all about putting the best fashionable foot forward, and Isha Ambani understood the assignment as she looked absolutely stunning at 2023’s Met Gala. The business icon and the fashionista, Isha chose to stay close to her roots, and opted for a beautiful Prabal Gurung couture. She wore a black saree-inspired gown. The color accentuated her skin tone and added a spark to her look.

However, it was not only her outfit that became the center of attention but also the unique bag that she carried with her as it caught the eyes. But do you know how much that bag costs? The Chanel limited edition bag costs a fortune. So, without any further ado, let’s look back again to Isha Ambani’s Met Gala look.

Isha Ambani’s saree-inspired gown look

Isha wore a Prabal Gurung creation while appearing at 2023’s Met Gala. Her one-shouldered black asymmetric gown featured a long cape along with a Kaftan-style front design. It gave a saree-like look but it was actually a gown. The intricate detailing of crystals and diamonds all over the outfit was to pay homage to the legendary late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The customized gown hugged her like a glove. The long train-like sheer cape gave more depth to the gown. While Isha carried the outfit like no other, it was her accessories that made her look even more gorgeous. But the doll bag definitely stole the show.

Isha Ambani’s unique bag

The business icon paired her black gown with a limited edition Chanel bag that looked like an Indian doll. Even after being in a foreign country, Isha chose to keep her ethnicity alive.

The doll-faced bag featured a Swarovski bindi, a cute floral maang tika, and a matha patti adorned with pearls. The body of the doll featured pearl buttons on it. The inspiration for the bag came from Indian brides. However, the cost of this bag comes to USD30,550 online, which becomes Rs 24,97,951.30 in Indian currency.

Isha Ambani’s glammed-up look and accessories

Isha accessorized her outfit with a diamond layered choker along with a pair of chunky diamond earrings. She kept her hair open middle-parted with some soft curls. Isha wanted to keep all the attention on her outfit and especially on the bag. This is the reason why she kept muted makeup with peachy eyeshadow with dark kohl eyes, defined brows, blush, and some mascara. She completed her look with a brown glossy lip shade.

Isha Ambani surely knows how to rock an outfit with such dignity and poise.

