Janhvi Kapoor serves a luxe weekend look in knit top and distressed jeans with Birkin Bag worth Rs 25,16,670

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted stepping out of a dubbing studio in Mumbai, showcasing a look that perfectly exemplifies effortless weekend style. Her attire, a strapless knitted top overlapped with a pink knitted shrug and distressed jeans, offered a modern version of an easygoing outfit. Let's delve into the unique elements of her cool dressing.

The white strapless knitted top Janhvi chose was an elegant beginning for her outfit. Its slight tones of orange and green instilled some measure of fun color and depth. The understated hues gave the top a unique, stylish twist while maintaining an elegant, minimalist appeal.

A long pink knit shrug with full sleeves was layered over her top. The shrug brought warmth and a striking color, matching well with the top's softer hues. The loose fit and soft material of the shrug made the outfit more comfortable while also adding an element of drama.

Janhvi paired the dress with blue distressed denim jeans. The ripped element on the denim material brought the laid-back aspect, which complements the sophistication of the other elements of her outfit. The jeans not only provided a stylish contrast but also added a relaxed, effortless vibe.

Elevating her outfit, Janhvi accessorized with a pair of white Bottega Venetta slides worth Rs 75,000. The slides added a touch of luxury and comfort to her look. She also carried a Hermes Birkin bag, worth a staggering Rs 25,16,670. The iconic Birkin bag added a significant dose of high fashion to her outfit, making a statement that's sure to impress and awe.

Advertisement

Janhvi also did not overdo her makeup but went for simple makeup, which was ideal for the kind of dressing she chose. She opted for pink glossy lips and rosy cheeks to complement her natural look. Her eyeliner was applied neatly, and her eyes thus had an on-fleek, sharp, and neat appearance. Her wavy hair was half tied, making her quite elegant look more laid-back.

Janhvi Kapoor’s look is a perfect example of how to blend casual comfort with luxurious elements. When paired with a strapless knit top, distressed denim jeans, beautiful high-end accessories, and a pink knit shrug, this look is both elegant and accessible. Whether you plan to run errands or dress up a little more sophisticated life, Janhvi’s outfit is perfect for inspiration.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday serves the edgiest style statement in fiery orange top with front cuts and black draped pants