Sara Ali Khan has a thing for vibrant hues and these 5 outfits serve the perfect ethnic wear inspo

Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic festive fashion has been setting the bar high. Be it a simple salwar suit or a regal gharara set, the actress serves as a constant source of inspiration for traditional wear. But, what makes her ethnic charm distinctive from others? The answer lies in her choice of colors.

Her wardrobe is high on hues, adding a vibrant and regal appeal to her outfits. Don’t believe us? Let’s take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s 5 looks that prove her penchant for colors, making the outfits a perfect fit for the wedding season.

Sara’s olive green Anarkali suit from Iqbal Hussain’s collection

Adding a splash of color to the grand Ambani wedding, Sara Ali Khan stepped out wearing a beautiful olive green Anarkali suit from Iqbal Hussain’s collection. The intricately embellished and embroidered masterpiece was adorned with gold zari, threads, and beads all over it. Further, the extensive detailing on the sleeves keeps the ensemble blingy enough to shine through the event.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara paired the kurta with a pink voluminous skirt. The Kedarnath actress completed the outfit with a stunning dupatta that came with multi-colored panel patchwork.

Sara picked a pair of chandbali jhumkas encrusted with Kundan, a maang tika, and regal rings adorning her fingers from her accessory aisle. Sara Ali Khan opted for a glam look to elevate her look, making heads turn at the star-studded event.

Sara’s opulent multi-colored lehenga for mesmerising visual appeal

For one of the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Sara dressed up in an opulent multi-colored lehenga, crafted by designer Mayyur Girotra. At the center stage of her oh-so-dreamy outfit was the intricate ikkat embroidery work reflecting the meticulous craftsmanship. Further adding the mesmerising visual appeal was the vibrant palette and detailed patterns, making it an apt choice for wedding outfits.

To complement the lehenga, Sara opted for a deep-cut choli and a heavy dupatta draped gracefully for added allure. As for her accessory choices, she picked a heavy stone-embellished choker necklace and heavy kadhas along with a statement ring.

In contrast to her outfit and jewelry choices, she kept it minimal with her makeup which can be characterised by perfectly shaped eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, and voluminous lashes. To add the finishing touch, she also wore a small black bindi and chose pink lips to blend well with the colorful lehenga.

Sara’s stunning saree with contemporary twist

Sara Ali Khan chose a perfect stunning white saree with a colorful twist for the occasion of Holi this year. Embracing colors, just how she likes it, the actress draped herself in six years of elegance adorned with mini floral prints.

The pleated wonder featured distinguished white borders with subtle red threadwork along the edges. For that extra touch of grace and charm, a variety of flowers in an array of different shades were printed on the pallu. Veering away from the monochrome fit, she teamed the saree with a multi-hued sleeveless checkered blouse.

What further added to her vibrant look was the rosy glam makeup comprising glossy lips and shimmery lids. To seal the deal, she accentuated her look with contemporary jewelry and a neatly secured ponytail.

Sara’s vibrant yellow lehenga perfect for ethnic festivities

Love vibrant yellow outfits? Take cues from Khan’s lehenga designed by Gopi Vaid. Priced at Rs. 1,55,000, the brocade lehenga was accentuated with intricate embroideries of marodi, sequins, and gota. Additionally, embellishments in striking gold and silver tones added the right amount of bling.

Sara elegantly paired the beautiful skirt with a meticulously crafted blouse. The blouse boasted a plunging V-neckline creating a risqué element, whereas a matching embroidered organza dupatta enhanced the feminine charm.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachkle actress enhances the appeal of her ethnic outfit with a traditional choker set and matching bangles. She styled her tresses with loose voluminous curls framing her beautiful face perfectly. Her minimalistic glam including glossy nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes enhanced the overall aesthetic of her outfit.

Sara’s colorful viscose organza saree

While promoting her film Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara wore a viscose organza saree. She styled it with a spaghetti-strap blouse and carried a matching potli bag and minimal jewels. Grabbed from the fashion house Torani, the graceful number featured colorful tassels on the borders and gota patti-adorned trims.

The floral patterns in shades of teal, pink, yellow, red, green, and purple hues done on a light pink canvas were enough to brighten any room. On the other hand, her matching blouse boasted shoulder straps, pearl bead embellishments, a plunging neckline, and a fitted bust, highlighting her enviable curves.

Blending ethnic charm with contemporary style, she picked a pair of minimal accessories, including dainty earrings and statement floral rings. Adding a contrasting touch, she elevated the number with pink peep-toe pumps and a heavily embellished potli bag adorned with tassels.

Lastly, Sara accentuated the look with the glam picks and rounded off her promotional look with a centre-parted half-up, half-down hairdo.

On several occasions, Sara Ali Khan has proved her penchant for colors with her sartorial choices.

What are your thoughts on Sara’s different looks and her love for colors? Let us know below!

