New bride Sonakshi Sinha takes fashion risks as she styles a white blazer with quirky two-piece outfit

Sonakshi Sinha took social media by storm with her wedding news with beau Zaheer Iqbal. The actress looked gorgeous in a white saree for her wedding and a bold red nine yards of elegance for the reception. The diva is back in B-town after enjoying her honeymoon. Sinha was spotted today, July 10, in an all-white outfit.

Sonakshi is often seen wearing dresses and gowns in a different way, adding her touch of glam. She has repeatedly showcased her bold and quirky side and played with colors to put her style memo out in the world. On Wednesday, Sinha was spotted wearing a unique outfit with a basic white blazer but something seemed to be off about the ensemble. Let’s get into the details.

Sonakshi Sinha dons a quirky outfit

The Heeramandi actress has been radiating post-wedding glam, and there’s no denying it. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha was papped in the city, wearing a white co-ord set. The set included a Victorian-style corset and a skirt with a little back slit, adding an edge to the look. The length of the skirt was too off and Sinha quite struggled to walk effortlessly.

However, what caught our eyes was the quirky patchwork done all over the outfit. Little painting-like detailing can be seen patched all over the skirt which made the ensemble stand out.

Advertisement

But it’s Sona’s way of styling it. And, to complement her corset-like top and skirt, she paired the co-ord set with a classic white blazer.

Sonakshi Sinha’s choice of accessories

The Bollywood actress went all silver with the look. She opted for a sleek silver neckpiece, and a stack of finger rings, along with which she flaunted her wedding ring like a diva. However, it was the huge and stunning hoops that pulled the whole look together.

Sonakshi added nude-colored pointy pump heels to give more definition to the look. It’s amazing how accessories can make a huge difference to any look.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a minimal but glam look. She completed her getup with a dewy finish foundation with lots of blush to add color to the cheeks, defined brows, soft-winged eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude peach lip shade.

The actress kept her straight-long hair open by leaving it middle-parted. Her luscious honey-brown hair streaks were definitely a part to look out for.

Advertisement

This easy-breezy, summery look can also be your wardrobe staple (minus the skirt length). Let us know what are your thoughts about Sonakshi Sinha’s look and outfit choice.

ALSO READ: Priyamani vs Parineeti Chopra fashion face-off: Who slayed the color block saree worth Rs 29,999?