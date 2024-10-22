Kajol wears Rs 1,70,000 Zardozi silk pantsuit; the ultimate indo western look you can’t miss this festive season

The talented and energetic actress Kajol is all set to appear as a cop for the first time in the upcoming Netflix film Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. During recent promotions in Jaipur, she showcased a Zardozi Silk Set that perfectly captures a Gen-Z vibe, and we’re here for it. This stunning outfit was truly eye-catching, so let’s take a closer look.

Kajol Devgan recently shared her promotion outfit on Instagram, wearing Anita Dongre’s Galaxy of Flowers Emblem Zardozi Silk Set, valued at Rs 1,70,000. Blending traditional and modern styles, this Zardozi outfit features a trendy twist. The actress looked fabulous in a silk pantsuit adorned with intricate floral embroidery. For a bossy touch, Kajol opted for a fitted blazer with wide sleeves and flared pants that created a flattering silhouette, perfectly enhancing her promotional look.

To keep her look elegant and polished, Kajol wore a white top underneath the silk set, allowing the outfit to take center stage. Known for her stylish and graceful appearance, she opted for a minimalistic approach by tying her hair back into a high ponytail, setting major hair goals.

For makeup, the Dilwale actress kept it natural with a soft base. To enhance her radiant skin, she added just the right amount of blush, complemented by black eyeliner, glossy nude lipstick, defined brows, and subtle shiny eyeshadow. However, the standout feature was her bright smile.

To elevate her look, The Do Patti actress accessorized with round, tinted sunglasses, adding the perfect touch of flair. These shades bring a stylish edge to her Zardozi ensemble, making it an ideal choice for your next family function.

If you’re unsure about what to wear for your next relative's event, this Kajol-inspired outfit is definitely worth a try.

