Manish Malhotra recently celebrated the launch of his latest store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, and the star-studded event was graced by a host of celebrities. What truly made the occasion unforgettable, however, was the fashion extravaganza on display. We’re absolutely charmed by the fierce and fashionable looks served by Bollywood’s leading ladies, leaving us thoroughly inspired by their trendsetting styles. From chic sarees to elegant gowns, every outfit was a masterpiece, each one more unique and incomparable than the last.

So, what’s the hold-up? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the most breathtaking ensembles worn by none other than Rekha, Kajol, Khushi Kapoor, and many other Bollywood fashion icons!

Who wore what for Manish Malhotra’s latest store launch?

Rekha:

Rekha never fails to impress with her impeccable sense of style, consistently nailing every look with her commanding presence and flawless ethnic wear choices. At the Manish Malhotra store launch, she wowed everyone with her stunning gold-hued ensemble. Draped in a luxurious silk tissue saree, she looked nothing short of mesmerizing. The saree was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse featuring a sophisticated neckline, adding to the ensemble's elegance. Her accessories, including a perfectly matched potli bag, were equally on point, completing her timeless and alluring look.

Kajol Devgan:

Kajol, known for her love of corporate chic fashion, effortlessly combined fierceness and formality at the Manish Malhotra store launch. Her latest look was the epitome of sophistication, featuring a ruffled top with a stylish tie-up embellishment. She layered it with an oversized, printed blazer, adding a contemporary twist to her ensemble. Her high-waisted, flared black pants further accentuated her sharp and poised appearance. To top it all off, Kajol kept her accessories minimal, letting her powerful look take center stage.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

Shilpa Shetty, the fashion queen herself, never ceases to amaze with her bold and charming ensembles. At the event, she dazzled in a pristine white floor-length dress that radiated elegance. The halter neckline, paired with a tie-up detail, added a touch of allure, while the pleated design and free-flowing silhouette gave her look an effortless grace. As she moved, the dress swayed beautifully, further enhancing her radiant presence. Her accessories, as always, were spot-on and elevated the vibe of her outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor:

If you’re a fan of Manish Malhotra’s luxurious and contemporary designs, Shanaya Kapoor’s look at the store launch is sure to inspire. She donned a stylish white pre-draped saree that exuded fierce elegance. With its strapless and fitted design, the saree hugged her curves to perfection. The train-like pallu, which trailed gracefully behind her, added a dramatic touch to her ensemble. To complete her look, Shanaya carried a contrasting green Hermes bag worth ₹13,62,341, making a bold statement with every step she took.

Advertisement

Gauri Khan:

Gauri Khan isn’t just the queen of Bollywood but she is also one of the most fierce fashion icons in the Indian entertainment industry. Her latest all-black formal look featured a fitted tube top-like bralette, which was layered with a slightly oversized full-sleeved blazer with embellished gold edges and buttons. She also paid for this with matching long g pants. She also added a gold bag to elevate her all-black outfit.

Khushi Kapoor:

If you're a fan of all things pearly white, Khushi Kapoor’s latest look at Manish Malhotra’s event is sure to leave you in awe. Her jaw-dropping ensemble featured a sleeveless mini-dress with a halter neckline that looked incredibly chic. The dress was adorned with delicate white pearls, adding an extra layer of elegance and sophistication. Its flattering silhouette only enhanced the overall charm, making her look even more stunning. To complete the ensemble, Khushi carried a cute little bag and accessorized it perfectly, further elevating her stylish appearance.

Advertisement

So, which one of these amazing celebrity-approved looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s lime green sharara set is the breath of fresh air that your wardrobe needs this Navratri