Shah Rukh Khan 'can make you laugh and also laugh at himself'; Kriti Sanon gushes over her Dilwale co-star

Shah Rukh Khan is widely recognized as one of the most popular superstars in Hindi cinema. In addition to his illustrious acting career, he is known for his well-articulated thoughts and witty humor. Fans and celebrities frequently compliment King Khan for his quick wit. Kriti Sanon, who co-starred with SRK in the 2015 film Dilwale, is the latest celebrity to appreciate his humor and ability to make people laugh even in serious conversations.

During the latest podcast with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel, Kriti Sanon was asked how important it is for celebrities to remain cool. The actress replied that she was unsure about her coolness.

Kriti then called Shah Rukh Khan "cool" and added that the superstar is "confident", "intelligent", and "witty". "He can make you laugh and also laugh at himself. He can be charming and mold himself based on where he is. He can make you laugh in a serious conversation," she said.

The Dilwale actress was joined by rapper Badshah and cricketer KL Rahul while discussing Shah Rukh's persona with Nikhil Kamath. In the same podcast, she stated that if SRK meets his admirers, the latter become even bigger fans.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the lead role earlier in 2024. Before Crew, Kriti featured in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, also released earlier this year.

One of Kriti's notable films is Dilwale, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan. Rohit Shetty directed the 2015 romantic-comedy movie. Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Tiwari, Boman Irani, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi, and Johnny Lever played key roles in the movie.

Kriti is now gearing up for the release of Do Patti. The upcoming film also stars Kajol in the lead role. It will be Kriti's production debut under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has Sujoy Ghosh's The King in the pipeline. The full-fledged actioner also stars his daughter, actress Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in crucial roles. Munjya actor Abhay Verma will also be a part of the upcoming film.

