Kriti Sanon’s twin set featuring a crop top and skirt worth Rs 11,000 is proof that the crochet trend is here to stay

Crochet craze has hit the fashion circuit, and once again, Bollywood’s style queens have upped the style ante. One of the Bollywood actresses who has embraced this trend is Kriti Sanon, who has been seen holidaying in Greece with her sister. Kriti’s recent look provides perfect inspiration for incorporating the crochet trend into your fashion wardrobe.

Kriti Sanon’s Greek getaway has been a style statement, showing that crochet does not have to be boring; it can be both stylish and spot-on perfect. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kriti Sanon’s crochet outfit

During her Greek vacation, the Mimi actress opted for a two-piece crochet co-ord set from the shelves of her sister’s brand, Label Nobo. Her two-piece set consisted of a crochet crop top with a square neckline and wide straps.

She looked comfortable as well as stylish in the outfit. The top stood out with its colorful square-shaped designs, providing a whimsical and lively touch. It was easy to tell it was the right choice for a sunny vacation, thanks to the bright and cheerful pattern.

Her matching crochet skirt mirrored the colorful squares of the crop top, making the outfit look cohesive. The skirt with similar patterns was fitted and came with a stylish side slit that added a little spice to the outfit. Her ensemble came with a price tag of Rs 11,000.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam

Kriti accessorized her crochet ensemble with a white sun hat that added a cool and stylish element to her outfit. To add a touch of luxury, she wore black Prada sunglasses and Christian Dior slides, which gave a luxe yet casual element to her look.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it minimal. Her jewelry pieces featured simple studs, golden stacked bracelets, and a dainty pendant. They added a touch of glamour without drawing too much attention away from her vibrant crochet set.

For her make-up, the actress opted for a natural and fresh look with blushed cheeks and chose to keep her hair open and styled straight.

Kriti Sanon’s two-piece set serves as stylish inspiration for those looking to infuse the crochet trend into their holiday wardrobe. Whether you are lounging by the beach or exploring new destinations, crochet is perfect for any setting.

