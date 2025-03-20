Karisma Kapoor's summer vacay OOTD is straight-up fire as she serves looks in the stunning black dress

The OG fashion diva and our favorite actress, Karisma Kapoor, has always had style wrapped around her finger. Each glimpse of her sets a new example of elevating fashion and effortlessly turning heads. Recently, she took to her social media handle, embracing the fresh air while surrounded by the sea in a gorgeous and relaxing black maxi dress. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

The summer season is here, and our evergreen star, Karisma Kapoor, is all set to enjoy the best moments by the sea. She was seen soaking in the fresh air, dressed in a stunning black maxi dress that was anything but ordinary. The dress featured a deep neckline, showing a hint of cleavage, and was cinched at the waist, seamlessly flowing into a beautiful flare. However, what stood out the most were the structured sleeves, adding the perfect edge to her summer outfit. The Murder Mubarak actress’s black maxi dress was adorned with white prints all over, enhancing its charm.

With summer vacations just around the corner, if you’re planning a getaway, this black maxi dress from Karisma Kapoor’s wardrobe deserves a place in your suitcase. It’s elegant, comfortable, and undoubtedly trendy.

Letting her outfit take center stage, the actress chose to style her look with minimal accessories—just a pair of studs and a smartwatch—keeping it both fashionable and practical. The simplicity of her accessories was enough to elevate her summer look to perfection.

Enhancing her natural beauty, Karisma opted for well-defined brows, perfectly blushed cheeks, and a bold lipstick shade, seamlessly tying all the details together. Her long tresses were left open to flow naturally in the breeze, with strands gracefully falling on her face, adding to her effortless charm.

Calling all the girls! It’s time to take a break, plan a vacation, and, most importantly, pack some stunning and comfortable outfits to feel your best. This Karisma Kapoor black maxi dress is just what you need to make your vacation wardrobe a total goal. Save this look now!