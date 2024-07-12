Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride looks like a royal queen in her FIRST LOOK; see pics

Radhika Merchant is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Anant Ambani, tonight. Many international stars, celebrities, and famous personalities have graced the lavish wedding. A while ago, the groom, Anant, marked his grand entry at the wedding venue, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Now that the baaraat has arrived, the audience is waiting to watch the bride, Radhika Merchant. Radhika is decked up for the big night. A few glimpses of her first look have caught our attention on Instagram.

Radhika Merchant shines as royal bride for her wedding with Anant Ambani

Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share a collaborative post with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The post features Radhika Merchant's first look as the bride. She looks oh-so-stunning in her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's lehenga for her wedding ceremony.

The first picture shows Radhika posing like a queen against the royal background. She opted for a red and white lehenga. The lehenga is Abu Sandeep's 'intricate interpretation of 'Panetar'-the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.'

Radhika is wearing an ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble. It includes a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail. She is also carrying a 5-meter-long head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta.

Radhika Merchant completed her look with emerald green heavy-layered jewelry. She opted for an electric red lipstick.

"A Fairytale Come to Life - Radhika Merchant wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding ceremony to Anant Ambani," the caption reads.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Here's what netizens are saying about Radhika Merchant's bridal look

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the attendees at the wedding, commented on the post. She wrote, "Stunning." Sunita Kapoor dropped a series of red heart emojis.

"Brides will definitely be welcoming the classic 'red lip' back after this look," an Instagram user wrote. "She is giving Madhubala vibes," another wrote in the comment section.

"Oh so gorgeous," an Instagram user commented. "Absolutely gorgeous stunning marvellous," a comment reads.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, in some time. After their marriage ceremony, the couple has two more events lined up, including Shubh Aashirwaad and Mangal Utsav on July 13 and July 14, respectively.

Radhika Merchant, you look quite elegant in your first look from the wedding. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

