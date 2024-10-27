Sonam Kapoor wears corset top made from Karnataka red soil & Multani clay for Diwali party and we say 'No one but only you can'

Sonam Kapoor is giving off royal vibes in a rich khadi lehenga outfit. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share her beautiful pictures wearing the stunning lehenga and showcasing her elegance and royalty. The color is not our usual pick, and that makes her look more unique, and adds a regal touch, enough to make us obsessed with her. But there's a unique twist in her look. Let’s have a closer look at it.

Balancing traditional and modern style, Sonam Kapoor’s latest pictures feel a whole look came straight from a classic painting. In the pictures, she’s all decked up in royal khadi clothes featuring a no-so-common sleeveless blouse made of Karnataka red soil, and multani clay. To showcase her traditional style, Sonam paired her unique long blouse with a flowy long skirt. The voluminous skirt with a golden border at the hem adds the right glam to her outfit. For a more elegant touch, she chose a matching dupatta draped loosely over her shoulders. The best part is her way of carrying the whole unique look together. With this outfit, Sonam is all set to raise the fashion bar.

Her accessories are the standout feature that adds an iconic feel to her overall look. Not settling for something less, the actress goes for a chunky green stone-studded long three-layered necklace and choker piece with intricate detailing that you might have seen during the old times. Sonam’s recent look is all about a dreamy fit that came out from our imagination. To balance her long neckpiece, the actress goes for detailing stud earrings. How can we forget those rings that exude a rich feel and make her look unforgettable?

To let her outfit take center stage, The Raanjhanaa actress flaunted her flawless, and glowing skin. To add sparkle around her eyes, she chose black eyeliner with a hint of bronze eyeshadow and subtle kajal. And her lipstick has the right nude touch that keeps our eyes stuck to her outfit and accessories. To carry this high-maintenance outfit, the actress decided to keep her hair low-key. She left them open with loose waves, and a middle partition, giving off a glimpse of what a good hair day looks like.

Sonam Kapoor-inspired royal outfit is perfect to steal the spotlight at the Indian wedding, where you can appear wearing a khadi lehenga that perfectly showcases your way of balancing tradition with a unique twist.

For us, this outfit was all about dreamy vibes.

