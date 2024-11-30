5 yellow outfits for your BFF’s haldi ceremony inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and more

It's wedding season, and if your friend's Haldi ceremony is coming up, it's time to embrace everything bright and vibrant—especially yellow! This cheerful hue isn't just a color; it's a celebration in itself, perfect for a day filled with love, laughter, and a touch of turmeric. Wondering how to rock yellow and look fabulous? Don't worry! Here are the best yellow outfit ideas for your best friend's big day!

1. Yellow sharara set

When it comes to the Haldi ceremony, there's some royalty that must be added. Here comes your yellow sharara set! Flowing sharara like Aditi Rao Hydari with the bright yellow kurta will ensure that you look easily chic, but nothing will go wrong with keeping your vibe light, fun, and breezy. Go for something that has at least a little embroidery or mirror work for that pop of glam without stealing the spotlight because it is, after all, her big day, and you have to shine alongside her.

2. Yellow Lehenga Choli

For those wishing to channel all the drama and glam without outshining a bride, a marvelous yellow lehenga choli like Sara Ali Khan's is the answer. A full-on glamorous look can be achieved with an extravagant lehenga set, or it can be kept simple with a nice, flared skirt paired with a matching crop top. Finish with that extra sparkle, wearing delicate gold bangles, maang tikka, and anklets. Your BFF would probably ask for a theft of your lehenga after seeing the fabulous you!

3. Traditional Saree with a Twist

A yellow saree, as Alia Bhatt, might be the most refined yet sophisticated option. To keep it trendy, one can also try a saree with a fun ruffled hem or go modern with a pre-draped design. Pair it with a statement blouse, preferably backless or with quirky embellishments. Because who says you can't bring out your Bollywood diva during your bestie's happiest day?

4.Yellow Jumpsuit

Imagine a jumpsuit in vibrant yellow like Kriti Sanon; it's probably not what most invitees would wear to a wedding, but it's ideal for a person wanting to break away from the norm and keep it fresh with an element of excitement. A sleek, tailored yellow jumpsuit with a cinched waist and flared legs can be super fun and chic for a Haldi ceremony. Pair it with very minimalistic jewelry and let the outfit do the talking.

5. Yellow suit set

Choose a yellow suit like this one by Keerthy Suresh for your BFF's Haldi ceremony, capturing all elements of tradition and taste. Wear a carefully tailored, bright yellow kurta with impeccable mirror work or embroidery and match it with palazzo pants or a flowy sharara for that chic festive vibe. Pair with some delicate gold jewelry, jhumkas, etc., and a sleek ponytail to finish it off. Then you are going to be very much at ease as well as look great in celebration for your best friend's special day!

Regardless of what yellow outfit you decide to go for, keep one thing in mind: Comfort, of course! You will be running around, dancing, and, of course, partaking in all the rituals of fun, so make sure you can move and groove in that outfit! Whether you are going for a traditional, chic, or fusion look, just shine the brightest because, after all, it is your best friend's day, and you deserve to look fab while soaking in all the good vibes.

