Khushi Kapoor proves that minimalism can be bold with her brown cut-out dress and sleek Gucci bag pairing

Khushi Kapoor has always mesmerized us with her minimal yet fashion-forward moments. The actress is currently in Thailand for her friend’s bachelorette trip, and we can’t stop thinking about her outfits. After her bikini look, she was seen slaying another day in Thailand with her chic, casual look in a brown cut-out dress. Let’s take a look!

Khushi Kapoor is definitely setting new fashion trends that scream effortless elegance. The dress, worth Rs 2,950, features sleeveless details and a halter neckline. The fitted silhouette wraps around her body in all the right places, while the cut-out details at the waist add a trendy touch to her look. The outfit also includes ruched detailing on one side.

The hemline of the dress falls right at the ankle, making it perfect for a stylish day out with friends. With ruched details adding texture, Khushi proves that a simple fit can exude effortlessly cool vibes.

Another standout feature of her look is the Horsebit 1955 Mini Shoulder Bag from Gucci. This sleek, white shoulder bag is perfect for hanging on one side while staying on the move with ease. The bag adds a stylish touch with golden buckle details at the front.

To further accessorize, Khushi styled her look with a starfish necklace and hoop earrings, which were nothing short of a cool addition. The starfish necklace is a unique piece, and with this addition, Khushi showed that she has a keen eye for fashion. The minimalist design of her jewelry and bag makes them versatile accessories for both stylish and casual look.

For carefree vibes, Khushi opted to tie her hair back into a bun, keeping it low-key and fun. While her outfit was effortless, her makeup added understated charm. Complementing the feel of her look, she chose to go with the subtle blush on her cheeks, defined brows, and nude lipstick, which gave her an unmatchable glow.

So, whenever you’re confused about your outfit, all you have to do is turn to Khushi Kapoor, who has mastered the art of turning a simple ensemble into an effortless charm.

