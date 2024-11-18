Priyanka Chopra redefines glam in Magda Butrym tank and mini skirt, tops it off with jaw-dropping Rs 3.4 lakh Bvlgari bag

Priyanka Chopra has always been a style icon, effortlessly setting herself apart with her unique fashion sense and unwavering confidence. Her recent look is no exception, proving once again why she's a trailblazer in the fashion world. The "desi girl" of Bollywood showcased a not-so-desi ensemble that's nothing short of breathtaking.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared stunning pictures of herself in a Lace Crochet Tank Top and mini skirt from Magda Butrym’s collection. The sleeveless high-neck crop top, priced at Rs 99,600, features a crochet design with a slightly see-through pattern. She paired it with a matching miniskirt valued at Rs 110,900, creating a cohesive and chic look. This ensemble is the epitome of elegance and boldness, making it the perfect choice for a stylish night out or a glamorous party.

This isn’t the only reason Priyanka Chopra’s look is worth checking out. Her styling takes it to the next level. The fashion icon added a fur jacket to her ensemble, bringing cozy vibes with a statement twist that elevates any winter outfit. The oversized jacket, featuring full sleeves and a plush texture, is a perfect example of how to turn a simple look into something extraordinary.

To add her signature touch, Priyanka paired the outfit with Cece 105 Suede Knee Boots from Jennifer Chamandi. These boots feature pointed toes and slender strap details, giving the option to keep the strap or go without it for a more versatile look.

The Bajirao Mastani actress completed her look with a classy accessory—a Roma Small Top Handle Bag in Ivory from Bvlgari, valued at Rs 3,40,000. This chic mini bag is perfect for carrying essentials like a phone, cash, and cards while making a bold style statement wherever you go.

Priyanka kept her hair open in a side partition, letting it flow effortlessly. Her makeup added an extra touch of glamour, with subtle eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a soft blush that highlighted her features beautifully. To tie it all together, she opted for a bold lipstick shade, enhancing the charm of her look.

Ready to turn heads, Priyanka Chopra’s crop top and mini skirt ensemble is a show-stealer, guaranteed to make an unforgettable impression wherever you go.

