Mrunal Thakur proves that comfort and elegance can go hand in hand with her simple traditional airport look in pink

The talented actress Mrunal Thakur has not only excelled in acting but has also mastered her fashion choices. Whether it’s a glamorous party or a casual travel look, Mrunal’s outfits are always worth admiring. Recently, she was spotted at the airport, rocking a stunning pink outfit and giving off all the desi princess vibes. Let’s take a closer look.

For a relaxed travel ensemble, Mrunal was seen wearing a traditional pink outfit. Her kurta featured simple full sleeves and a round neck, perfect for a minimalistic vibe. The knee-length kurta also had white dotted detailing and multiple button accents at the front. The flowy pattern below the waist added a relaxed yet stylish touch to her airport outfit.

She paired her pink kurta with wide white palazzo pants, perfectly complementing the look and vibe of the kurta. To keep things desi, Mrunal opted for a matching pink dupatta, casually wrapped around her neck for ease of movement. The overall outfit was all about nailing the easy-breezy look with a feminine touch.

When it came to accessories, Mrunal Thakur kept it minimal to match the vibe of her outfit. She chose classic stud earrings and a black smartwatch, blending functionality with fashion. To carry all her essentials, the Sita Ramam actress picked a brown textured bag, which featured golden accents on the zipper and strap. For comfort, she carried the bag in her hand.

Mrunal is undeniably the epitome of the perfect, comfortable travel look. In line with her effortless outfit, she kept her hair styling simple. Sporting mid-length hair, she left it open with a side parting. To keep her hair from falling on her face, she tucked one side behind her ear, adding a polished touch. In case she needed to tie it back into a bun or ponytail, she had a black hairband conveniently tied around her wrist.

Though her look was all about basic vibes, Mrunal effortlessly made it stylish, turning her airport outfit into a classic yet understated ensemble.

