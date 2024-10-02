Kiara Advani in her blazer, velvet pants and Rs 6,54,969 Balenciaga bag at Mumbai airport proves she’s a fashionista on the go

When it comes to travel fashion, Kiara Advani is showing us how to effortlessly mix formal and casual styles. Recently spotted with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, at the airport, Kiara perfectly combined formal and laid-back elements in her outfit, which included a blazer and pants. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Kiara wore a slightly longer, fitted white blazer made of woven fabric, complete with peak lapels and stylish black buttons at the front. The blazer features jetted front pockets and a structured shoulder design, giving it a powerful yet polished look. Underneath this chic piece, she wore a simple white round-neck t-shirt, proving that sometimes less is more!

To add a touch of luxury to her outfit, Kiara paired the blazer with black relaxed-fit velvet pants that offered comfort and sophistication. The soft texture of the velvet contrasted beautifully with the structured blazer, making it an ideal ensemble for the flight—stylish enough for a business meeting.

Now, let’s talk about accessories. Kiara topped off her ensemble with a stunning Miu Miu cap, priced around Rs 50,000. The stylish headwear added a sporty touch to her outfit while keeping her look grounded in street style.

She then carried the fabulous Balenciaga Bel airbag, which is not just a fashion statement but comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 6,54,969. This luxe bag perfectly complemented her outfit, adding an element of luxe that we can’t help but admire. For footwear, the actress opted for a classic white sneaker that keeps the look practical and for the airport while still looking chic.

She did well by not overdoing the makeup. The diva wore a light nude lip and blush to enhance her features. Her hair cascading in soft waves, she wore a chic and elegant dress that made her look like she had walked off the runway, not from an airplane!

Kiara Advani's airport style proves that it's possible to dress comfortably and still look stylish while traveling. Take some style lessons from Kiara the next time you're dressing for the airport. After all, looking good should be a priority.

