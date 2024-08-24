Kiara Advani styles travel look with Rs 4.43 Lakh Balenciaga arm candy; Kriti Sanon flaunts luxury by carrying Rs 5 lakh Chanel bag at airport

No wonder airport looks are a big thing in Bollywood. Celebs always seem to make a statement by looking comfy and chic as they fly out of the country. Earlier today, on August 24, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon made a stylish appearance at the airport as they jetted off to undisclosed locations. What caught our attention were their classy outfits and super-pricey bags.

Here’s how they nailed their airport style and how you can get inspired for your next flight.

Kiara Advani was recently seen at the airport in a stylish blue co-ord set that looked both comfy and fashionable. Her outfit was all about relaxed elegance, perfect for travel.

She wore a blue crop top that had a laid-back fit. It featured a collar, button-down closure and full sleeves. The top also had a tie-up detail in the front, adding a fun touch. She paired this pick with matching blue trousers that were also relaxed and easy-going. The whole set was perfectly coordinated, showing off her great sense of style.

The Game Changer actress kept her look simple with minimal accessories, which suited the casual vibe of her outfit. She chose a white handbag from Balenciaga, which is worth Rs 4,43,182. It gave her basic outfit a luxe touch, and for footwear, she picked suede Loro Piana loafers.

The actress kept her make-up natural and fresh, opting for blushed cheeks, nude lips, and soft, smokey eyes. Her hair was styled in loose, wavy locks, adding to the laid-back vibe of her outfit.

Kiara’s airport look exemplified a fine mixture of classiness and relaxation during travel time.

On the contrary, Kriti Sanon’s appearance was chicly done, making her look put-together and trendy.

The Mimi actress donned an olive-green top and a brown suede jacket over it. The combination of the earthy tones made her look very rich and warm. She spiced up the jacket and made it more fashionable with a touch of casual wear by wearing it with wide-legging denim jeans. Lastly, the actress complemented the attire with a black slim belt from Gucci, which gives the outfit a classy and structured touch.

Styling it up with sleek sunglasses, it was accessorized with a Chanel-striped bag worth around Rs 5 lakh. She also wore a sleek hoop earring, a heart-shaped pendant and white sneakers, completing her stylish ensemble.

Her make-up was kept minimal and fresh, featuring nude lips and a radiant base, while her hair was styled straight and left open, maintaining an easy-going theme of her look.

Both actresses demonstrated that airport fashion can be both trendy and practical, proving that style and comfort can indeed go hand in hand.

