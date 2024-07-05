Kiara Advani's black blazer worth Rs 47,977 blends elements of regency core, adding an unexpected twist to her boss lady look

Bollywood fashion is ever-evolving, and one trend that has taken the industry by storm is the power suit trend. Traditionally, confined to boardrooms, the power suit has made a glamourous transition to the party scene, becoming a staple in the wardrobes of many Bollywood actresses.

With various styles and colors, pantsuits have redefined chic and elegant dressing. However, Kiara Advani’s latest pantsuit has set new benchmarks in the fashion world.

The actress, celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense, has once again grabbed eyeballs with her groundbreaking ensemble that blends two trends: corset and power suit. Let’s take a detailed look at her outfit.

Kiara Advani’s pantsuit look

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress picked a black pantsuit from the shelves of The Doll House. Central to Kiara’s look is a meticulously tailored black jacket, featuring prominent shoulder pads that added definition to her silhouette. The lapel collars provided a formal and polished touch.

The standout feature of the actress’ outfit is the striking ivory lace corset detail adorning the front of the jacket. The unexpected twist raised the ensemble above the conventions of the pantsuit, carefully fusing sensuality and refinement. In addition to drawing attention to Kiara’s waist, the corset gave the structured jacket a feminine touch and allure. Her blazer comes with a price tag of Rs. 47, 977.

Complementing the structured jacket were the black straight-fit flared pants, which streamlined her silhouette while adding a contemporary edge. The flared design balanced the structured top creating a proportionate look from head to toe.

Kiara Advani’s make-up and accessories

The Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 actress’ accessories were chosen with precision to enhance the outfit’s elegance without overpowering it. She opted for minimalist jewelry which featured dainty silver earrings and a silver chunky ring. It allowed the outfit to take center stage. Black heels rounded off her look.

Her make-up was characterized by flawless base, soft contouring, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude glossy lip which accentuated her natural beauty. Her hair was styled in gentle side parted curls.

In Bollywood, the power suit trend has led to bold, confident, and stylish fashion. Kiara Advani's newest pant-suit shows just how repetitive clothing designs can be infused with something new for increased attention.

