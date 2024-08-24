Disha Patani’s streetwear game is on point in bandeau top and olive-brown distressed jeans

Disha Patani is known for her stylish looks both on and off screen. When she is not dazzling us with her acting skills, she’s often seen hanging out with friends, and her fashion choices never disappoint. Last night was no different when Disha stepped out for dinner with her bestie, Mouni Roy, in a cool and casual outfit featuring a bandeau top and baggy pants. Let’s take a closer look at her fit.

Disha kept things simple and trendy, choosing an outfit that was both comfortable and chic. She wore a unique top that stood out for its sweetheart neckline and stylish knot design at the front. What made the top even more interesting were the different patches on it—a black patch, an orange and white striped patch, and a floral patch—all adding a playful touch to her outfit.

She paired this eye-catching top with super baggy jeans from Huemn. The jeans, in an olive brown color, had this cool sand-like faded finish and highly distressed detailing, giving her look an edgy vibe. These jeans are quite a statement piece, and they come with a price tag of Rs 99,00.

Disha’s outfit is perfect if you are heading to the mall, grabbing coffee or going for a casual stroll. This look is great for everyday activities where you want to be both comfortable and fashionable. The edgy vibe of denim pants and the playfulness of the top will go well if you want to attend music festivals and concerts.

To complete the look, the Kanguva star put on a pair of black trainers so as to support a casual feel around herself. To inject some opulence into her relaxed image, she opted for a dainty chain around her neck and hung a Burberry handbag on one arm.

For make-up, the actress kept it minimal and fresh. She opted for clear skin with a natural glow, glossy lips, nude eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner and perfectly feathered brows, creating a look that was both effortless and polished. She rounded off her look with her wavy hair left open.

Disha’s casual outfits are all about comfort with stylish twists. She loves pairing crop tops with jeans or shorts, showing off her toned physique in a relaxed way. She always elevates her outfits with the right accessories without going overboard.

If you are looking for a stylish yet comfortable outfit for a dinner date with friends, Disha’s look is a great source of inspiration. It’s trendy, versatile and easy to recreate, making it perfect for any casual outing.

