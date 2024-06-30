Kriti Sanon has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood not only with her acting prowess but also with her enviable fashion sense. Known for effortlessly blending comfort and style, Sanon consistently impresses with her fashion choices.

Whether she's gracing the red carpet in a glamorous gown or rocking a casual ensemble at the airport, her looks set trends and become a topic of conversation. Her recent comfortably cool outfit perfectly exemplifies her signature style.

In fact, Kriti Sanon’s super amazing OOTD was proof of her fashion supremacy. So, let's zoom in and take a detailed glance at what the Do Patti actress chose to wear to the event.

Kriti Sanon slayed in a green and white-hued chic ensemble:

When it comes to casual looks, many people aim to maintain style while sacrificing comfort. However, Kriti Sanon’s latest look proves that sacrificing comfort isn't necessary. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress opted for a monsoon-friendly outfit: a supremely stylish khaki green and white printed sleeveless top with sleek straps and an alluring deep neckline.

Further, The Crew actress’ plunging neckline added a sultry twist to her ensemble. Even the crinkled and ruched material of the top was all things comfortable and cool. She further paired these with matching khaki green-hued high-waisted shorts with convenient pockets on both sides.

The effortlessly chill wide-legged silhouette of the upper-thigh length shorts also elevated the comfortably chill aesthetic of the Mimi actress’ latest ensemble. We think such a look is just perfect for lazy weekends, and we’re undoubtedly totally taking notes right here.

She also completed her ensemble with matching khaki green velcro sandals that served a well-harmonized vibe. However, a piece as versatile as this one can also be paired with boots, strappy sandals, or even stylish pumps to slay the semi-formal look for a casual weekend date with your bae or a fun outing with your friends.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam choices:

For accessories, Sanon kept things minimalistic to ensure her relaxed outfit took center stage on its own merit. Her choices included small-sized stud earrings, a matching gold necklace, and stylish rings on her fingers. She also added a layered beaded bracelet to elevate her look. Even Kriti’s well-manicured nails, complemented by matching nail polish, added to the overall amazing look.

But, that’s not all; she also added a touch of modern luxury with a high-end Chanel bag. Meticulously crafted from premium materials, the tote combined exquisite design, impeccable craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. The piece effortlessly elevated Sonon’s style.

Meanwhile, Sanon left her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. This elegant hairstyle framed her face perfectly and allowed her hair to cascade freely. It's a stylishly manageable choice, and we're definitely taking notes!

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kriti’s makeup. She opted for a no-makeup look with a touch of rouge blush and a nourishing gloss with a hint of sheen on her lips. This look effortlessly allowed her natural beauty and glow to shine through.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s OOTN? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

