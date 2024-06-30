Looking for comfy-chic outfit inspiration? Look no further than Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor! These leading ladies were recently spotted in laid-back looks that are perfect for a casual brunch or a relaxing Sunday. Are you ready to take notes for your next weekend look?

Without further ado, let’s zoom in and take a detailed glance at the latest comfortable yet chic ensembles of these leading Bollywood actresses to get some casually cool Sunday inspiration.

Shraddha Kapoor’s easy-breezy ensemble:

Shraddha Kapoor loves to keep her ensembles simple and comfortable when it comes to her airport looks. This was proven by her latest ensemble. It featured a plain tangerine T-shirt. This comfortably cool T-shirt with an oversized silhouette and oversized sleeves. It also had a high neckline that gave the ensemble a rather sophisticated edge. Even the unique hue looked good against the Stree 2 actress’ complexion.

Gen-Z fashion is all about staying comfortable while looking sassy. Oversized graphic tees are a Gen-Z-approved style staple, and she visibly nailed the aesthetic with her airport style. She paired faded blue baggy jeans with a wide-legged silhouette and a high-waisted fit, giving the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress’ outfit a comfortable and cool twist.

Janhvi kept things minimalistic with her accessories, which complemented the Gen-Z aesthetic of her look perfectly. Her accessories included white sneakers, a layered silver bracelet, a matching ring, and a tote bag. This ensured that the attention remained on her airport-ready outfit, and we're totally taking notes.

Janhvi Kapoor’s laid-back but stylish ensemble:

When it comes to her everyday casual wear looks, Janhvi Kapoor loves to merge comfort with style. Her latest fashion statement was proof of the same. The ensemble featured a shirt with a collared V-shaped neckline. The sleeves of the buttoned-up shirt were rolled up to give the outfit a casual edge. The androgynous oversized silhouette of the shirt was awesome.

The Dhadak actress’ shirt was further paired with upper thigh-length blue denim distressed shorts with a high-waisted style. The denims also had fitted silhouettes which made her outfit look all things spectacular. Even the convenient pockets on both sides of the lightweight shorts elevated the Bawaal actress’ latest look.

Furthermore, Kapoor completed the outfit with comfy slippers. These relaxed slip-ons gave her look a harmonious appeal. For accessories, Janhvi kept things minimalistic with layered bracelets. She tied her hair up into a high bun and opted for a no-makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty and showed off her inner glow.

So, what did you think of the divas’ casual outfits? Which one of these looks is your favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

