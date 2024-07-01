Kriti Sanon's casual gray top and denim jeans look proves even Mumbai monsoons can't dampen her stylish vibe

Kriti Sanon’s name has become synonymous with glamor and elegance. Whether she’s dazzling on the red carpet or lighting up the silver screen, she never disappoints when it comes to making a stunning appearance. However, her off-duty style is equally impressive, serving as a masterclass in casual style. Her easy approach to everyday fashion offers us plenty of cues on how to dress for weekends or casual errands.

The actress was spotted in the city, and she showcased a blend of comfort and style with her ensemble, making it her go-to inspiration for a laid-back yet fashionable look. Let's break down her latest look, which can become your inspiration too.

Kriti Sanon’s casual look

The Mimi actress opted for a gray sleeveless top with a round neckline and ribbed design. The ribbed texture added a touch of interest to the otherwise minimal top, making it a standout piece. She paired her top with straight-fit denim jeans, creating a balanced and stylish silhouette that added a relaxed vibe to the look while maintaining trendy appeal.

To cinch the waist and add a bit of edge to her outfit, the actress included a black belt on her jeans. This not only accentuated her frame but also brought the whole ensemble together, giving it a suave look.

Kriti’s outfit is perfect for a day out in the city and will also look great for a shopping spree. For a casual coffee date, this outfit strikes the right balance between laid-back and put-together. Her outfit is also perfect for traveling.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam

Choosing comfort without compromising on style, the Bhediya actress opted for white sneakers. The choice not only completed the casual vibe of her outfit but also added a sporty touch. For make-up, the actress opted for a radiant finish. She opted for blushed cheeks, adding a healthy glow to her face and giving her face a fresh look.

She opted for glossy lips, which added a touch of glamor. A hint of subtle kohl on her eyes accentuated her features without overpowering her look. The actress’ hair looked freshly washed and styled damp, giving it a relaxed vibe that matched her outfit.

The casually elegant clothing worn by Kriti Sanon is therefore correct in every way; simple outfits work miracles, and the great attention to detail makes the outfit ideal for several informal events.

As you can see, it is relatively simple to recreate this look using appropriate items of clothing and sticking to the general idea of minimalistic, organic elegance.

