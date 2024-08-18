Malaika Arora has been setting social media ablaze with some seriously fiery and fashionable pictures from Melbourne. The diva has traveled there with some other stars to attend the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and it’s quite safe to say that she has taken over the city with her display of pure fashion perfection.

Adding another page to this book, the Happy New Year actress posted pictures in a black-and-white look which she totally slayed. Malaika Arora went from serving street wear sassiness and pure ethnic elegance to high-fashion fabulousness and we’re totally inspired. Let’s zoom right in and have a detailed glance at her exquisite look for some fashion inspiration.

Malaika Arora knows how to carry herself with confidence, charm, and panache. But, when she goes above and beyond to add fashion finesse to the mixture, she ends up creating unique killer and swoon-worthy moments of sassiness and style. Her latest look was proof of the same. She opted for a spectacular black-and-white look that helped the diva flaunt her curves and well-toned frame.

The Dabangg actress recently stepped out to judge a prestigious dance competition in Melbourne and she wore a fabulous ensemble for the same. Her monochromatic look featured a classy white jumpsuit that was all things amazing. The classy pick had a stylish ruched-style top with a nice flowerette next to her neck. This embellishment reminded us of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic looks from Sex and The City.

The fiery top also had a cut-out at the chest along with a high and halter neckline that added a fiery and fashion-forward twist to the mesmerizing look. The attached pants also had a rather skinny silhouette that hugged her legs, helping her accentuate and elongate the same. The ankle-length pants also had a slightly ruched style. They also perfectly matched her white pumps-Wise pick indeed!

However, the Housefull actress also added an unexpectedly monochromatic twist to her look by layering the fitted jumpsuit with an oversized black coat. This full-sleeved and calf-length addition added a formal twist to her fiery look. The crisp lapels, collared neckline, and convenient pockets elevated the outfit. We also loved how the oversized silhouette gave an androgynous touch to the look.

Coming to her accessories, the diva kept things minimalistic with her choices so that all the attention remained focused on her sassy look. The list included charming rings, black gloves, subtle earrings, and black dark-tinted sunglasses with an oversized frame. These picks perfectly added some panache to her ensemble.

The actress also loved to create fashion fabulousness with her hairstyle. She chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look. This effortlessly manageable and elegant pick with a middle parting also framed her face to sheer perfection. It also allowed her luscious looks to sway freely at the back, and we adore that.

Meanwhile, Malla’s makeup look also slayed. With dramatic eyes that had well-filled eyebrows, subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, and black eyeliner on fleek, her look rocked. She also added subtly blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the most gorgeous and vibrant pinkish-red lipstick to complete her fashion-forward ensemble.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s classy look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

