Mehendi designs on Bollywood celebs: Brides-to-be can take inspiration from Deepika,Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others

Wedding season is upon us, and believe it or not, one of the most eagerly awaited events for every bride before the wedding ceremony is the Mehendi! When it comes to Mehendi designs, more is definitely more—because even the most restrained bride usually wants something that makes a statement. If you’re an upcoming bride, why not take a few notes from some of Bollywood’s finest? Here’s how 4 Bollywood brides stunned everyone with their breathtaking Mehendi designs!

Minimal Mehendi design

If you’re a bride who believes in the “less is more” philosophy, then a minimal Mehendi design might be just what you need to sparkle on your big day. While many brides opt for full-hand intricate designs, there’s something undeniably beautiful about clean and simple Mehendi that is understated yet elegant. And if anyone has mastered the art of minimalism to perfection, it’s Alia Bhatt!

Alia’s Mehendi design featured delicate floral motifs, circular patterns, and subtle detailing, proving that minimalism can still make a bold statement. The design focused mainly on her palms, with a few beautiful touches on her fingertips, giving her a simple yet classy look.

Elaborate mehendi design

If you’re a bride looking to make a grand statement with traditional mehendi designs, Katrina Kaif’s full-arm Mehendi is the perfect inspiration. Her elaborate design stretched from her delicate fingers to her elbows, blending traditional motifs with a modern touch. Katrina’s Mehendi featured beautiful and intricate floral, paisley, and jaal designs, along with extravagant peacocks and lotus motifs.

This perfect fusion transformed her Mehendi from mere adornment to an artistic expression, capturing the essence of tradition with a hint of royalty. It’s ideal for brides who want to carry elaborate, meaningful designs that stand out.

Small motifs

Not every bride wants intricate and elaborate Mehendi designs—sometimes, simplicity speaks volumes. For brides who prefer a more delicate and minimal look, small motifs like those worn by Aditi Rao Hydari are a wonderful choice. From shapes as simple as stars or crescent moons to the initials of you and your partner, these designs are as elegant as they are simple. Adding a monogram brings a personal touch to your bridal look.

More is More

If there’s one bride who fully embraced the "the more the merrier" approach, it was none other than Deepika Padukone. Deepika’s Mehendi was an extravagant affair that turned heads. Her Mehendi extended up to her elbows and was adorned with stunning lotus, paisley, and peacock motifs, along with lovely lace-like patterns.

Personalized mehendi

For a personalized touch to your Mehendi, look no further than Priyanka Chopra for inspiration. Priyanka wore traditional Mehendi patterns of peacocks, flowers, and camels, but added a unique detail—a guitar, symbolizing her husband Nick Jonas’s profession. This thoughtful customization turned her Mehendi into a beautiful work of art, telling the story of the couple’s journey together.

So whatever Mehendi design you decide to go with, make sure it’s an extension of you – your personality, your journey and the endless amount of love you have for your partner. While choosing a Mehendi design you can either go for a minimalistic look, a modern look, or a traditional look, and it should be a Mehendi design that will bring a smile to your face years from now. So, time to show off your Mehendi and those embellished hands and feet!

