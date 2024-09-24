Alia Bhatt walks the ramp in a metal breastplate and black flared pants at Paris Fashion Week 2024 and we're picking our jaws off the floor

Alia Bhatt, the queen of making stunning appearances, has done it again, this time at Paris Fashion Week. The Gangubai star walked the ramp at the event wearing a stunning silver metal plate top and flared pants, and she absolutely rocked it. The Bollywood diva looked like she had come from the future and left our jaws dropped. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The fashion queen took over the runway in a futuristic ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. Her outfit featured a metal breastplate top that looked like it was just molded for her. Strapless, with a stunning sweetheart neckline, the silver top hugged her body so perfectly that it also looked like a seamless extension of her. The metal glistened, and it made her look like she just stepped out of a space age.

But it doesn’t stop here! Alia paired this fierce top with classic black flared pants, because if the top is this powerful, you have to balance it with some elegant flowy drama. The wide-leg pants just brought the right amount of sophistication and swished as she moved, giving her that classy glam touch.

Alia Bhatt brought her ‘A’ game when it came to accessories in addition to her stunning outfit. The beautiful actress was able to pull off an impressive futuristic silver breastplate top and flared pants look, which she completed with some black very high heels that added both height and much-needed drama.

Advertisement

And those earrings? Large, loud, and silver—just the right style to go along with her top and complete the overall clean look of the outfit. For her makeup, Alia Bhatt went with nude-brown eyeshadow; she applied a touch of silver at the inner corner of the eye, which is more than the usual dash of glitter.

The brown lipstick, pink blush, and natural highlights softened the otherwise bold style. She left her hair open in soft waves, which framed her face effortlessly, adding a touch of softness to her bold, metallic ensemble.

Alia totally owned the look! From the perfect fit to the way it made her shine, the outfit was nothing short of a metallic dream. She proved that she’s not just walking the runway; she takes it over and leaves jaws dropping.

ALSO READ: Jigra girl Alia Bhatt wears grey sweatshirt and little cute details on it is EVERYTHING