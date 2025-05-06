Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra styles Rs 55,338 slingbacks and Balmain’s cape coat ahead of red-carpet event

Priyanka Chopra once again proved why she is a certified fashionista. All set to shine at the Met Gala 2025, the actress arrived at the hotel ahead of the event and is already making a fashion statement. Staying true to being equal parts elegant and glamorous, she was snapped in a cape coat and stirrup leggings, and we can’t wait to decode her look. So let’s dive into it!

Ahead of the most anticipated fashion event, the Met Gala 2025, Priyanka Chopra was snapped donning a cape coat from Balmain’s Fall/Winter look. It featured an oversized silhouette with dramatically sculpted sleeves, whereas the sleek black finish added a luxurious touch. Moreover, she styled this black cape coat with a black belt with golden borders cinching her waist.

The actress decided to pair her cape coat with the stirrup leggings that had a strap under the foot. The snug fit from the waist to the knees made them perfect to don with oversized tops. Pairing it well with the footwear, she slipped into Toteme’s classic croco-embossed slingbacks worth Rs 55,338.

For on-point accessories, the Citadel actress opted for golden hoop earrings and black sunglasses for a cool finish. To equally focus on each detail, she tied her hair into a sleek bun, leaving a few strands to fall on her face.

In terms of makeup, her skin looked flawless with a radiant base. She added a blush glow on her cheekbones and completed her look with the nude-shade lipstick.

With this classy look, Priyanka Chopra is already stealing hearts, and we can’t wait for the magic she brings to the Met Gala red carpet. Till then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such amazing looks!

