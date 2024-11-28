Mira Kapoor takes her airport look seriously as she wears Reiss jacket worth Rs 47K and carries Christian Dior bag

Mira Kapoor always has us swooning over her looks, and she did it again as her recent airport style served major glam vibes. She was recently snapped at the airport slaying in her casual wear with a blazer-type jacket that gave all the cozy feel. Whether planning a casual outing with friends or catching a flight, Mira Kapoor’s style is just all you need right now. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Mira Kapoor’s latest appearance was all about keeping things chic and casual. She was wearing Riess’ Dogtooth Check Collared Jacket with a price tag of Rs 40,134. Featuring soft padding at the shoulders, a straight cut at the waist, and full sleeves, it looked perfect on her and can be a classy add-on to your wardrobe. Moreover, it also had flat pocket details at the front, faux flap pockets at the chest, and a front black button to keep your look relaxed and fashionable.

Underneath the jacket, the star wife wore a black inner. She tucked it neatly in the pants; the black inner with a checkered jacket was the best combination for her classy look. She decided to go with blue wide-leg jeans with a high-on waist, cinched-at thighs, and flowy bottoms. Well, such a pair of jeans is the perfect wardrobe staple!

Adding a more luxurious feature to her look, Mira decided to carry a Christian Dior handbag. The handbag featured floral details and the same print straps, perfect to carry in arms. Flaunting her natural beauty, the style icon opted for a no-makeup look, and we must say her skin is definitely glowing, all credit to her healthy routine.

For hair, she decided to keep them open in the middle partition, letting them flow naturally. With this hairstyle, Mira definitely kept her look stylish with a dash of comfort. At last, she chose black heels with golden-accented details at the front, perfect to keep moving with ease and style.

If you think that casual wear can’t look stylish, then bookmark this Mira Kapoor-inspired look because this is what you need to make your everyday wear effortlessly stunning and classy.

How do you like to keep your casual wear? Let us know in the comments below!

