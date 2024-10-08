Suhana Khan is one of the most beloved Gen-Z fashion icons in Bollywood, and her fashion skills never fail to slay. Suhana kept up with this reputation with a black midi dress to a star-studded event at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, last evening. This alluring pick with a strapless and unique style that spelled all things fiery and fabulous, and we were head-over-heels in love with this one. The young diva legit showcased the beauty and grace of elegant black outfits, and we’re taking notes.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at Suhana Khan’s fabulous black outfit to better understand The Archies actress’ incomparable style quotient and fashion game?

Shah Rukh Khan’s pretty daughter is a true blue fashion icon. She recently proved the same in a timeless and strapless black-hued midi dress, crafted by the fashion mavens at Ralph Lauren. This black beauty was also elevated with an unexpectedly fashionable Hermes belt. Also known as the ‘Black Kooper Strapless Cocktail Dress’, this elegant piece, approximately worth Rs. 1,92,208, was crafted exclusively in Italy, making it a totally fabulous high-fashion choice for any event or star-studded occasion.

The calf-length midi dress has a deep and plunging strapless neckline with a pretty feminine design around the waist, helping the diva flaunt her curves and accentuated frame. This sassy ensemble also had a strappy and tied-up corset-like style at the back that hugged the diva’s enviable curves at all the right places, accentuating them to sheer perfection. The dark hue gave the look an edgy twist and that is just great.

Advertisement

We also loved the fit and flare style, as a contrast to the fitted bodice. This moved with the diva as she walked ahead, and we loved that. Even the pleated style and expanding silhouette also added some old charm to the overall look. She also completed her OOTN with matching Christian Louboutin slingback heels, giving a rather well-thought-out and harmonized appeal to her gasp-worthy look.

This incredible ensemble is perfect for every modern fashionista. With this piece, the beautiful diva proved that one can never go wrong with black high-fashion ensembles. We are obsessed with the modern formal look. However, Suhana’s brilliance extended beyond the dress itself. She paired her black midi dress with minimalistic accessories like stud earrings and rings, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal. Even her Louis Vuitton bag was on fleek.

Meanwhile, Khan let her dark tresses cascade freely, styled into a sleek and straight look with her hair pinned back from both sides, making sure her gorgeous face was clearly visible. This manageable look also ensured that her dark tresses cascaded freely down her back and shoulders, elevating the whole look.

Advertisement

Further, even her subtle and natural-looking makeup was a work of art. With a radiant base, well-shaped eyebrows, slight brown eyeshadow, and mascara-laden lashes, her pretty eyes looked great. She also added subtly blushed cheeks, a touch of highlighter, and the pièce de résistance, the prettiest glossy pink lips that enhanced her whole outfit.

So, what did you think of Suhana Khan’s stylish black strapless midi dress fashion statement? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 Day 6 color: 4 celebrity-approved guide to style your red ethnic outfits for garba and puja