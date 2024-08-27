Bollywood wives often make the headlines for being the perfect partners for their husbands but, none of them can do it as fabulously and fashionably as Mira Rajput Kapoor. She always goes out of her way to serve fashion inspiration that is super relatable—She recently made yet another case for her style superiority in an all-denim look for her daughter, Misha's birthday, with an oversized shirt and bell bottoms that took our breath away.

So, if you aren’t following Mira Rajput’s display of pure fashion fabulousness, then you’re undoubtedly missing out on some major displays of fashion fabulousness. Let’s just zoom right in and have a proper look at her statement outfit.

Mira Rajput is a fashion queen who loves to create head-turning style statements, constantly inspiring young fashion queens all around the globe with her classy displays. The socialite had yet another incomparably cool outfit to her look-book, and this classy look was just the best choice ever. The swoon-worthy outfit featured a denim-on-denim co-ord set which slayed. It’s quite safe to say that she literally gave us a masterclass on how to slay the denim-on-denim way with modern twists.

This sassy shirt had a unique yellow-hued floral-inspired print all over it, which looked fresh and fabulous. It was created by none other than the well-celebrated fashion maven, Dhruv Kapoor. The classy half-sleeved shirt had an effortlessly cool tie-up criss-cross style with a sophisticated high neckline that looked all things fiery and fabulous. The best part is that this paneled shirt was literally handcrafted, making it a must-have piece. It also came with a rather unexpected price tag of Rs. 29,500, and we think it’s totally worth the same!

Meanwhile, the matching floor-length denim jeans with a straight silhouette with dramatic bell bottoms at the edges, added to the overall comfy appeal of the fit. The high-waisted pants perfectly completed the whole set. We loved Shahid Kapoor’s wifey Mira’s OOTD. The oversized and asymmetrical silhouette of the outfit gave her an unexpectedly comfortable silhouette— this ensured that she looked and felt relaxed and amazing. It also gave a Gen-Z-approved androgynous vibe, giving a mindful and modern twist to the whole look.

Last but not least, Mira completed her all-denim OOTD with chic matching gold sandals. These trendy picks perfectly matched the floral print embellishments on the classy shirt. At the end of the day, this look made us believe that simplicity is just spectacular. These classy flat sandals also give a well-thought-out appeal to Rajput’s overall look.

Talking about her accessories game for this particular look, Kapoor kept simple to make sure that her sassy outfit gets to shine on its own, under the spotlight. The list included matching blue floral stud earrings and semi-tinted sunglasses that looked super cute. She also added a matching bracelet with rings on her fingers. Gotta love how these picks subtly elevated the look!

We also loved her natural makeup look to go with this ensemble. She added panache with a radiant base, some subtle eyeshadow, a touch of volumizing mascara, some pretty blush, and of course, nourishing lip gloss that gave her lips a visible shine and glow. It also helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty and her inner glow. Even the diva’s sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting was just the appropriate choice for this birthday-ready look.

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s oh-so-chic blue denim outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

