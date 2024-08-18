Calling all modern fashionistas! If you're looking for outfit inspiration that will leave everyone speechless, then you need to check out Mira Rajput Kapoor's wardrobe. After all, incomparable printed co-ord sets will always go above and beyond to help you elevate your looks. And, who’s better than Bollywood’s finest to inspire your looks? It’s time for some celebrity-approved motivation for your classy ensembles.

Let’s just take a look at 4 celebrity-inspired looks to learn how to slay with classy printed co-ord sets. It’s time for a dose of style inspiration to serve the desired level of fashion fabulousness.

4 incredible Mira Rajput Kapoor-approved printed co-ord sets:

Bright red floral-printed set:

Are you wondering if you can modernize and elevate a co-ord set to meet both your formal and casual needs at the same time? Well, of course, you can. In fact, that is exactly what Mira Rajput did with her recent outfit. She wore a vibrant red-hued pantsuit and converted it into a must-have classy outfit.

This look featured a red modern full-sleeved top with floral work around the neckline. She also added matching pants with floral work at the edges. You can effortlessly rock such a look with minimalistic accessories like pendants and sunglasses. Remember to add a radiant makeup look with blushed cheeks for the ideal outfit.

Advertisement

Embroidered yellow printed set:

Mira Rajput, one of the country’s national crushes, is known for her ability to serve fashion fabulousness with unexpectedly classy outfits. Keeping up with that reputation, the actress recently wore a classy mustard yellow co-ord set with a form-fitting silhouette. Its pleated and flowy full-sleeved top with a contrasting geometric white print was just great. She also added matching sharara-like pants.

The silhouette of such co-ord sets can help modern fashionistas flaunt their oh-so-toned figures. This classy outfit would be a great choice for super fun dinner dates or elegant evening soireés. You can also elevate them with minimalistic accessories and high-end bags.

Green-hued geometric printed set:

Are you one of those young Gen-Z fashion queens who think that classy co-ord sets are boring and overdone? Well then, you must think again. Mira Rajput Kapoor recently wore a green-hued co-ord set with an intricate geometrical print, and her look proved the fact that timelessly classy fits will always be perfect.

Advertisement

Her look featured a full-sleeved shirt with matching wide-legged pants. However, you can even pair such versatile picks with denim jeans or formal skirts for another twist. You must also complete your fit with formal shoes for that sassy aesthetic. Remember to add statement-worthy accessories and a radiant makeup look with nude lip gloss for some classy appeal.

Blue-hued abstract printed set:

Who said printed co-ord sets can't help you nail the formal and classy outfit aesthetic? Mira Rajput Kapoor recently showed us just how to make that happen in a super stylish blue and white hued and thoroughly shaded set with a wrap-up style design. The statement set also helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure.

The look featured a classy wrap-up top layered over a white strapless bralette with wide-pegged pants. Such a set can help you channel the formal vibe while also, proving to be the ideal casual fashion attire. Remember to complete the lock with your favorite sandals, heels, or even boots for a classy outfit. Also, go for a dewy yet subtle makeup look with nude lips for this one.

Advertisement

With these super classy looks, Mira Rajput Kapoor effortlessly proved that printed co-ord sets are the ultimate style statement. With her impeccable fashion choices, she continues to inspire and set trends.

So, which of Mira Rajput Kapoor’s co-ord set ensembles is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 6 modern sarees for sisters who want to slay their Raksha Bandhan looks 2024: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor