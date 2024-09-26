Mrunal Thakur glamorously twirls into the festive season in her exquisite Rs 29,988 beige silk anarkali

Mrunal Thakur’s fashion sense continues to keep us on our toes, and she’s back at it again—this time serving up some serious festive vibes. Known for her chameleon-like ability to effortlessly switch between ethnic and western styles, Mrunal has just graced us with a stunning look in a white Anarkali that’s absolutely perfect for the festive season. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Mrunal opted for a beige silk Anarkali from the shelves of Krina Patel, crafted to perfection with intricate details that truly set it apart. It features a V-neckline, while the intricate nakshi embroidery, delicate pearls, shimmering kasab, and sparkling sequins create a mesmerizing visual feast. The patchwork pattern adds an artistic flair, ensuring her Anarkali stands out in every possible way.

But that’s not all—the cuffs of the sleeves, in a vibrant yellow, provide a delightful pop of contrast, enhancing the overall look and making it a versatile choice for various occasions. The open back, with a charming tie-up detail, adds a contemporary twist, offering a peek of skin while maintaining a touch of elegance. Her Anarkali comes with a price tag of Rs 29,988.

The Anarkali is further complemented by an embroidered net dupatta, curated with patterns that magnificently mirror the attire. The sheer material gently cascades, enhancing the festive appearance. This ensemble also includes a satin churidar in the same design, ensuring a fitted and flattering look.

As for accessories, Mrunal chose a pair of exquisite silver and green chandbali earrings, which added a touch of traditional charm. The earrings perfectly matched her coordinated cocktail ring, which sparkled without drawing attention away from her stunning outfit.

In the makeup department, she opted for a dark sweep of kohl on her eyes, giving them a more defined and enhanced look. Her mascara-laden lashes added just the right amount of drama, while nude eyeshadow provided a soft, subtle touch. Her blushed cheeks, paired with a hint of highlighter, gave her skin a radiant glow, making her complexion look fresh and bright. To complete her look, she left her hair open in soft waves, exuding a relaxed, effortless vibe.

Mrunal’s gorgeous look is the ultimate source of inspiration, whether you’re heading to a party or a family get-together. Looking fabulous this festive season doesn’t have to be a daunting task! With the right accessories and a little bit of makeup, you can achieve a striking yet elegant appearance with ease.

