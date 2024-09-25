Aditi Rao Hydari proves she loves all things minimal as she makes a fashion statement in black dress and sneakers in Mumbai; WATCH

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently spotted in Mumbai flaunting her post-wedding glow. The actress was snapped by the paps outside a dubbing studio in Bandra and her video has gone viral on social media. In the video, Aditi can be seen in a casual yet chic look.

The Heeramandi actress opted for a simple black oversized dress with long sleeves. She paired her dress with white sneakers to give it a sporty look. Aditi went makeup-free for her outing in the city and completed her look with a sleek hairdo and a crossbody sling bag.

Check out her video below:

A few days ago, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in their life with some of their industry friends. Farah Khan shared an inside video from the celebration where the newlyweds were seen rejoicing in presence of Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and Javed Akhtar, among others.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "Lots of friends to Celebrate!! @aditiraohydari & @worldofsiddharth ki shaadi @rajkummar_rao giving the biggest HIT!! @patralekhaa in #IC814 @rachitsingh08 ka happy budday! N just me having the best friends in the world ! Lovvv them."

In the video, Farah turned host for newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The couple further cut a huge cake with a customized sunflower on it. The clip further showed Aditi feeding a slice of cake to her friends while Rajkummar Rao cut modaks with a knife.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on September 16. The couple had an intimate wedding with their loved ones in attendance. Aditi and Siddharth got married following South Indian traditions at a 400-year-old temple situated in Wanaparthy.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of their film Maha Samudram in 2021 and began dating each other soon after.

As the couple embark on their new journey, Pinkvilla wishes them a happy married life ahead with loads of love and happiness.

ALSO READ: Where is Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple? Know all about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's 400-year-old wedding venue