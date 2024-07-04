Tejasswi Prakash gives peppy spin to monsoon style with a rose-pink mini dress and Prada bag

As the rain paints the city in dusky hues, staying fashionable can be a challenge. Now is the time to indulge in dopamine dressing by choosing outfits that brighten up your mood and are easy to wear, yet don’t compromise on style. The best example of this is Tejasswi Prakash’s latest look.

The television personality and Marathi film star caught our attention with a bright, bubbly pink mini dress, which she expertly accessorized with a triangle Prada bag. With her recent outfit, the School College Ani Life actress served a look that effortlessly but perfectly captured the essence of a peppy monsoon style.

If you’re seeking ways to liven up your rainy-day wardrobe, here’s everything you need to know about Tejasswi’s rosy ensemble.

Tejasswi’s vibrant pink minidress injects a jolt of joyful hues into rainy days

Papped outside her shoot location, Tejasswi wore a rose-pink mini dress that had a playful yet fitted silhouette featuring short puffy sleeves, a flattering V-neckline, and a ruched bodice, as well as a ruffled bottom.

The talented actress carried off her attire with ease, blending everyday elegance with a touch of whimsy. The solid pink dress hugged her curves but allowed her to move freely, too, making it an ideal pick for a fun day out or a casual brunch date.

Adding a delightful brightness to her look, the vivid pink color of her dress shade deserves a special mention. Also, the dazzling hue complements Tejasswi’s complexion beautifully, exuding a radiant charm that is sure to turn heads wherever she goes.

Tejasswi elevated her casual-chic dress with an edgy triangle Prada bag

Taking her vivacious pink ensemble to the next level, Tejasswi paired it with a Prada triangle double messenger bag in black and blue-grey shades. She even had a detachable black leather pouch on her bag’s strap, which flashed the brand’s iconic logo emblazoned on the center of its fold-over top. The black and grey-tone bag lent a striking contrast against the pink dress, giving her a look a luxe, nonchalant edge.

The chic duo boasts a trendy, hands-free design that makes it convenient to carry essentials while on the go. The double messenger bag retails for more than Rs. 2.5 lakhs and the sleek pouch will set you back another Rs. 37,000 approximately. It’s a significant splurge, but Tejasswi’s look is pretty convincing if you’re already keen on investing in a high-end handbag.

The dynamic actress completed her monsoon-friendly attire with a pair of chunky black slides with a criss-cross design. Her straight, center-parted hair was kept loose, and she flaunted her natural beauty, sporting a simple, no-makeup look.

Super comfortable with just a dab of flamboyance, Tejasswi Prakash’s rose pink mini dress, topped with an eye-catching Prada bag, is made for the unpredictable season. Her look is bright enough to keep you shining through the shady days and trendsetting without being ostentatious.

