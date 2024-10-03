Off-duty: Alia Bhatt shows us how to style a neon button-down shirt and wide-leg denim jeans

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Alia Bhatt’s impeccable style, it’s that she can slay any outfit. And guess what? Today, 3rd August, the diva decided to turn heads yet again as she was spotted in the city in a neon shirt and jeans channeling her inner cool girl. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a neon button-down shirt with full sleeves and classic collars, instantly proving that neon works for daytime as well. Paired with relaxed-fit denim jeans, Alia’s look was all about comfort meets chic. The contrast between bold neon and the cool, laid-back vibe of her jeans struck the perfect fashion balance. To be honest, Alia wore it like her second skin, showing us how to pull off a neon look while not being OTT.

Neon is something most of us avoid because we are afraid it might be too out there or too bold, but Alia simply convinced us otherwise by rocking it with style and a hint of edge. This color pop complemented her simple, relaxed denim jeans while still maintaining the energy of a playful, young spirit.

Alia played with the neon trend even further and managed to tone it down a little with the help of white Gucci mules. These mules gave her a luxe look, upgrading without overshadowing her neon shirt. Regarding accessories, she went for golden round earrings and, once again, proved that less is more when you are rocking a bold color.

And let’s talk about makeup, Alia chose a natural makeup look which is perfect for a mid-day affair. Her hair was tied in a neat bun which added a little more polished look to the entire ensemble. As a result, the mix of bold, elegant and laid-back fashion has been achieved

As a result, a mix of bold, elegant and laid-back fashion has been achieved. Alia gives the best guide on how to wear neon colors, which is stylish and easy. So next time you want to add a pop of color to your day, channel your inner Alia Bhatt with a neon shirt, comfy jeans and sleek accessories and you will be turning heads in no time.

