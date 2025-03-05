Radhika Merchant or Janhvi Kapoor; which of 2 icon nailed Manish Malhotra’s pink tissue saree look?

The fashion industry is constantly evolving, yet we often see style divas sporting the same piece with slight variations, isn’t it? One such look that caught our attention recently was Radhika Merchant’s, as she donned a Manish Malhotra tissue saree similar to the one worn by style icon Janhvi Kapoor last year. Let’s spot the differences and see who nailed MM’s pink tissue saree better!

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant, along with Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and PM Narendra Modi, attended the inauguration of the wildlife center at Vantara. For this special occasion, the young Ambani bahu embraced tradition in a stunning Manish Malhotra saree. She was draped in a gorgeous, shiny pink tissue saree, its rich, glowing fabric effortlessly capturing attention. The saree’s edges were adorned with delicate embellishments, making it perfect for special occasions.

The saree was elegantly draped, with neatly tucked pleats at the waist and the pallu gracefully covering her neck, secured with the blouse. Maintaining an air of sophistication, she carried the other end of the pallu in her arms.

For the blouse, she opted for a short-sleeved design with a scooped neckline, crafted from the same tissue fabric as the saree. She further elevated her look with a diamond choker necklace and matching diamond kadas. Her hair was parted in the middle, with the front strands neatly tied back. Adding a traditional touch, she filled her middle partition with sindoor.

Janhvi Kapoor

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor attended a party in a stunning Manish Malhotra pink tissue saree. The sheer fabric was adorned with intricate golden lace along the edges, featuring delicate embellishments. Like Radhika, she elegantly draped the saree, accentuating her figure. The neatly pleated front added a luxurious touch, while the way she styled the pallu over her arms enhanced the overall look.

Adding a bold twist, Janhvi paired her saree with a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse featuring a square neckline. For accessories, she opted for a dangler pendant choker necklace and tiny drop earrings, completing the look with statement rings on her fingers. Her hairstyle featured a half-tied look with soft front strands framing her face.

Both Radhika Merchant and Janhvi Kapoor flawlessly carried their Manish Malhotra pink tissue saree looks. While Radhika exuded elegance and tradition, the Bawaal actress added a bold touch to her ensemble. Both styles are stunning and can be chosen based on the occasion.